Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Will Perform 'Empire State of Mind' at the 2024 Tony Awards

According to reports, Alicia Keys and Jay-Z have been added to the list of those performing at the 77th Tony Awards.

The artists will sing the song Empire State of Mind, which is featured in the Tony-Award nominated musical Hell's Kitchen, currently playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Other scheduled performances include songs from Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water for Elephants.

The 77th Tony Awards will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The show will air from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and stream live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas