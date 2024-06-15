Tom Ciurczak Releases New Album 'I AIN'T EVER GROWING UP: VOLUME II'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I Ain't Ever Growing Up: Volume II is SoCal-based singer-songwriter Tom Ciurczak's rockin' new album celebrating good times and tall tales. The spirit of the outlaw rocker continues from Vol. I, which was packed with songs about the fiery passion and wild adventures of youth.

This new album is also all about telling those stories with a rock 'n' roll bite. Ciurczak (Sir Zak) offers up an infectious blend of energetic rhythms, danceable beats and powerful storytelling lyrics that make you think you are listening to a crossbreed of Bruce Springsteen, Warren Zevon and Steve Earle, complete with Eagles-esque harmonies and hook-laden Eric Clapton style guitar work.

Brought up to appreciate the intricacies of music by his father, a professional musician at the Military Academy of West Point, Tom learned, early on, about music's complex and distinct sounds and rhythms as well as the imagery that great storytelling can evoke. His first album, Call Me Ishmael, made the Top 150 on the AMA Charts. His success inspired a wave of albums including I Ain't Growing Up Volumes I and II, and California Christmas Tales. Tom is fully-committed to life on the road as he regularly performs at music venues throughout California's Southland to promote his own brand of California-style Outlaw Rock.

I Ain't Ever Growing Up: Volume II is available in CD and digital formats everywhere, such as Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and Apple Music. Physical CDs are available on the artist's official website, on Bandcamp, and at his live shows.

Tracklist:

Small Town Girls (5:39)

Mexican Jail (3:17)

Lie To Me (3:34)

Day Drinker (3:59)

Not My Problem (2:50)

Heaven (3:30)

I Ain't Ever Growing Up (4:06)

War Of The Worlds (4:31)

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



