Concert Review: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Becomes First K-Pop Group to Sell Out Two Shows at Madison Square Garden

K-pop's Gen Z icons and 4th Generation Leaders TOMORROW X TOGETHER packed the house for two consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden this past weekend, becoming the first ever K-pop act to achieve this milestone. The "ACT : PROMISE" tour marks the group's third time in New York, having appeared in various venues throughout the state over their past two world tours in 2022 and 2023, respectively. However, this is the first time the group has done two shows in a row here, and clearly the fans were more than happy to flock to the iconic venue to see them take the stage.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the five-member boy group made up of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, are born performers, a title they have diligently upheld since their debut in 2019. Having seen the group last year, during their "ACT : SWEET MIRAGE" tour, I knew I was in for a treat with this show, but I was unprepared for just how much the group has grown musically, and as performers, in just a year's time.

With a setlist jam-packed with the group's hits and fan favorites, the concert was a nonstop 2-and-a-half hour musical and visual feast. Kicking off the night was the group's most recent title track, "Deju Vu" which then hurdled into a list of over 25 songs, new and old alike.

The group showed off their versatility, performing their songs with a more traditional K-pop sound, like "Magic" and "Chasing That Feeling" but they would have been amiss to leave out their rock-infused tracks, which is a sound that TXT has become known, and loved, for. These songs included "0X1 = LOVESONG" and "Good Boy Gone Bad", two favorites of mine from recent years.

One of the stages that stood out to me the most was "Sugar Rush Ride", which was given a unique spin for this performance, showcasing the group's dedication to their Korean heritage. The members were adorned in traditional Korean Hanbok, and the remixed rendition of the song featured a backing track dripping with a sound that any enthusiast of ancient Korean culture would recognize.

There were also two unit stages, with the group's three younger members performing the angsty track "Quarter Life" and the older pair taking on a sensually-danced version of "The Killa", which, judging by the audience's reactions, may have been a favorite of the night.

One of the more fun things about this tour is that the group switches up its encore songs each night, giving fans a bit of a surprise amidst a setlist that remains mostly the same from city to city. On night one in New York, the group performed "No Rules" as the surprise track.

Of course, TXT couldn't come to the States without performing what has become a bit of a memed cult favorite in their discography, Cat and Dog. This time they performed the English version of the song, which of course still including the iconic "barking" bit that, if you know anything about TXT, you've definitely heard before.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are a force to be reckoned with, and this concert was no different. Every time they take the stage, they prove that they truly do fit the title of 4th Gen Leaders. I am always excited to see what they do next.

Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

