Official Wreckk Announces New Album '! C H O S E N !'

Renowned for his groundbreaking music and electrifying performances, Official Wreckk has thrilled fans with the announcement of his new album, '! C H O S E N !'.

In his Instagram story, Wreckk expressed his excitement for the new project. "I've poured my heart and soul into this album," he wrote. "Can't wait for you all to hear it. It's been a journey, and I feel like this is my best work yet." The story quickly went viral, with fans and fellow artists alike sharing their anticipation on various social media platforms.

As the release date approaches, Official Wreckk's team is expected to roll out a series of promotional activities, including music video premieres, interviews, and perhaps even a surprise single drop. For now, fans can pre-save the album on streaming platforms.

Official Wreckk's '! C H O S E N !' is set to hit the airwaves on September 5, 2024.

About Official Wreckk:

Joshua Barker, better known by his stage name Official Wreckk, is a gifted musician, producer, and songwriter from the dynamic city of Chicago, Illinois. He was born on January 12, 2000.

