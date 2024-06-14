SEVI Release New Album 'Genesis' And New Single 'World That Doesn't Fit'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Female-fronted Bulgarian rock band SEVI Release New Album ‘Genesis' and Powerful Single ‘World That Doesn't Fit'

Known as one of the most successful female-fronted band in Bulgaria, SEVI captured the public attention with their original and recognisable style, the powerful female vocals, and melodic songs that often top the charts on the national rock radio stations.

The band was part of the lineup of the biggest lineups in Bulgaria so far and has numerous concerts in Europe. Their music was highly appreciated by famous artists like Johnny Gioeli (Axel Rudi Pell), Thomas Vikstrom (Therion), Jen Majura (Evanesence), Luca Princiotta (Doro Pesch), who also participated in collaboration with SEVI in their albums.

Not only that but SEVI were invited to open the shows of big stars like Europe, Hollywood Vampires, Black Stone Cherry, EPICA, Tom Keifer, Nightwish and Evanesence in Sofia.

Discussing the new album, SEVI explain “Genesis” represents our emotions, feelings and beliefs during the past 3 to 4 years in the dynamic of this and strange world that we all live in. We illustrated some of these emotions through the six singles that we chose to release. The album marks also the “genesis” in our sound, ideas and line-up!”

SEVI will support the album release with their first UK shows in November and December 2024 with more details to be announced soon.

