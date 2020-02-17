Low Cut Connie Release Video for New Protest Song 'Look What They Did'

This President's Day, Low Cut Connie release a protest song and video for "Look What They Did," their first release of new music since 2018's acclaimed Dirty Pictures (Part 2). On the song and accompanying video, frontman and songwriter Adam Weiner explores the effect Donald Trump had on Atlantic City almost 40 years after Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City," which appeared on 1982's Nebraska.

The video was shot on location in Atlantic City, NJ by acclaimed photojournalist Alex Wroblewski. In addition to footage shot in Atlantic City, the video also features photo and video footage shot by Wroblewski in Ferguson, MO and Puerto Rico.

Watch the video for "Look What They Did" below!

"I grew up in New Jersey and spent all my summers in Atlantic City," explains Adam Weiner. "When I was a kid, Trump and his buddies conviced the town to let them come in and built all these vacuum-sealed casinos by promising a lot of things to the city that never happened... revenues to schools and seniors and community development. Those times were the backdrop for Bruce's classic 'Atlantic City' song and video. I figured now that almost 40 years has passed, it was time for a little moral and civic check-in. Lets see where Atlantic City is at now. What we find is some serious devastation. Trump went in on a lie, made his gazillions, stiffed a lot of people and skipped town. Now he's running his scam on everyone else. In New Jersey, we had his number a long time ago."

Low Cut Connie will tour throughout the year, making stops at the New Oreleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 25 and Bowery Ballroom in New York City on May 30. Additonally, frontman Adam Weiner will be performing select solo concerts throughout the year. Find a full list of tour dates below and at lowcutconnie.com.

Recently, Rolling Stone named Low Cut Connie's Call Me Sylvia (2012) one of "The 100 Best Albums of the 2010's." In 2018, following the release of Dirty Pictures (Part 2), the band was featured on NPR's Morning Edition, who said Weiner's songs share something in common with Bruce Springsteen's and that "[Weiner is] looking at characters who are a bit on the edge, but who are also all-American. This is classic stuff, from Steinbeck to today. And he taps into that on this album in really tender, moving ways."

Tour Dates:

2/18: Carleton, MI - Carleton Branch Library (Adam Weiner solo)

2/20: Philadelphia, PA - City Winery (Adam Weiner solo)

3/26: Philadelphia, PA - City Winery (Adam Weiner solo)

4/17: Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

4/25: New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/23: Philadelphia, PA - Hoagienation at The Mann Center

5/30: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom





Related Articles View More Music Stories