Loveless Releases New Single 'Heart-Shaped Soul,' Details Fall Headline Tour

Alternative rock duo Loveless is thrilled to announce their new album Loveless II, set to be released on September 13th via Rise Records. Additionally, the band has shared their single and music video “Heart-Shaped Soul”.

“We put everything into this record, and I am so grateful it’s finally coming out,” shares Julian Comeau. “Loveless has always been a deeply personal project, but we got to work with some amazing collaborators this time to really bring out our best both instrumentally and lyrically. We assembled the dream team and it’s been an absolute joy to hear Loveless in a way that’s never been heard before, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

About the new single, he adds: “‘Heart-Shaped Soul’ was the first track we did with our friends Zach Jones, KJ Strock, and KANNER. It came together so naturally, we knew there was lightning in a bottle immediately. We are so immensely proud of this one, it’s got all of my favorite aspects of a Loveless song tied in a neat little bow. I’ve never really sang like this on an original song, and I still get excited every time I hear it and think about the magic we felt in the studio.”

Fans were given their first taste of Loveless II with previous singles “I Love It When It Rains”, “Addicted”, “Picasso”, and “Drag Me Down”. They can look forward to more new music – including a collaboration singer/songwriter GAYLE – as Loveless prepares for the release of their sophomore album.

Loveless recently wrapped up a spring tour with Waterparks, followed by festival appearances at Shaky Knees, BottleRock Napa, and Lollapalooza. UK fans can catch the band this summer at Reading and Leeds Festival, before Loveless returns to North America for their fall headline tour. Featuring support from Beauty School Dropout and Julia Wolf, the month and a half long tour kicks off on September 13th in Las Vegas, with additional stops in Dallas, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, and more. The band will also be performing at this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago. Tickets for all dates are on sale now HERE, with VIP upgrades available HERE.

Loveless II Tracklist:

1. Heart-Shaped Soul

2. I Hope I’m Not Sick

3. Ghost Like You

4. I Love It When It Rains

5. Wish You Would

6. Lonely In New York (feat. GAYLE)

7. Addicted

8. Loyalty

9. Decay On Replay

10. Picasso

11. Drag Me Down

12. Just A Feeling I Remember

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Aug 23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival 2024

Aug 24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival 2024

Sept 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

Sept 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Sept 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sept 17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Sept 24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Sept 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Deluxe at Old National Centre

Sept 27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sept 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Sept 29 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Oct 1 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct 3 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Oct 4 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Oct 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct 12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Oct 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Oct 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct 21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Oct 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

