Loveless Releases New Single 'Heart-Shaped Soul,' Details Fall Headline Tour

Their new album Loveless II is set to be released on September 13th.
Alternative rock duo Loveless is thrilled to announce their new album Loveless II, set to be released on September 13th via Rise Records. Additionally, the band has shared their single and music video “Heart-Shaped Soul”.
“We put everything into this record, and I am so grateful it’s finally coming out,” shares Julian Comeau. “Loveless has always been a deeply personal project, but we got to work with some amazing collaborators this time to really bring out our best both instrumentally and lyrically. We assembled the dream team and it’s been an absolute joy to hear Loveless in a way that’s never been heard before, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
About the new single, he adds: “‘Heart-Shaped Soul’ was the first track we did with our friends Zach Jones, KJ Strock, and KANNER. It came together so naturally, we knew there was lightning in a bottle immediately. We are so immensely proud of this one, it’s got all of my favorite aspects of a Loveless song tied in a neat little bow. I’ve never really sang like this on an original song, and I still get excited every time I hear it and think about the magic we felt in the studio.”
Fans were given their first taste of Loveless II with previous singles “I Love It When It Rains”, “Addicted”, “Picasso”, and “Drag Me Down”. They can look forward to more new music – including a collaboration singer/songwriter GAYLE – as Loveless prepares for the release of their sophomore album.
Loveless recently wrapped up a spring tour with Waterparks, followed by festival appearances at Shaky Knees, BottleRock Napa, and Lollapalooza. UK fans can catch the band this summer at Reading and Leeds Festival, before Loveless returns to North America for their fall headline tour. Featuring support from Beauty School Dropout and Julia Wolf, the month and a half long tour kicks off on September 13th in Las Vegas, with additional stops in Dallas, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, and more. The band will also be performing at this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago. Tickets for all dates are on sale now HERE, with VIP upgrades available HERE.
1. Heart-Shaped Soul
3. Ghost Like You
5. Wish You Would
6. Lonely In New York (feat. GAYLE)
7. Addicted
8. Loyalty
9. Decay On Replay
10. Picasso
11. Drag Me Down
12. Just A Feeling I Remember
Aug 23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival 2024
Aug 24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival 2024
Sept 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
Sept 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Sept 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sept 17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Sept 24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Sept 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Deluxe at Old National Centre
Sept 27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Sept 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Sept 29 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Oct 1 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct 3 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Oct 4 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Oct 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Oct 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct 12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Oct 14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Oct 18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct 21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Oct 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn
