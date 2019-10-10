Lou Williams Joins Ownership Team of A3C Festival & Conference

Three time NBA '6th Man of the Year', Lou Williams, has joined 2 Chainz, the Gathering Spot and Paul Judge Media, on the new Culture Creators Ownership Group for acclaimed Atlanta rooted music festival and conference, A3C Festival & Conference. This year celebrates the 15th anniversary of A3C and the ownership team has rolled out a new conference hub, America's Mart, as well as a star-studded line up of performers and speakers. Some of this years talent includes: Stacey Abrams, Megan Thee Stallion, Yasiin Bey, YG, T.I., Dapper Dan, Gary Vee, Charlamagne Tha God, Karen Civil and many more. The A3C Culture Creator Ownership Group is composed of individuals that have impacted business, lifestyle, music, tech, film, sports and culture. They have invested in A3C and thereby invested in Atlanta and the future of the culture.

This is one of many business ventures for the Clippers star, as he continues to thrive on and off the court. "I'm happy to join this team of Atlanta based professionals in the acquisition of A3C Festival & Conference. Music has always been a huge passion of mine, so I'm very excited to be included in the growth of this amazing brand," Lou Williams states.

A3C Festival & Conference is being held in Atlanta this week, October 8 - 13, 2019, at America's Mart.





