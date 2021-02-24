Lo Talker Share New Single & Video for 'Astral Humming'

Today, Athens, GA-based Lo Talker unveils a new song and video for "Astral Humming," the fourth song released from their much-anticipated debut album A Comedy Of Errors, which is set to be released March 19, 2021, through Arts & Crafts.

"Astral Humming" highlights the more psychedelic folk leanings of Athens, Georgia-based indie rock outfit Lo Talker. Written as "a reminder to never get comfortable with what I think I know," says vocalist and songwriter Andrew Shepard, "Astral Humming" is a countrified indie folk song that refracts the merry prankster-like humor that threads through the various passages of Lo Talker's captivating debut, A Comedy Of Errors. Produced by Kevin Ratterman of Jim James, My Morning Jacket, Strand Of Oaks fame, the song swirls with reverberant pedal steel and shimmering harmonies, culminating in a languid acoustic jam awash in shoegazing synthesizers.

A classic indie rock opus that reflects the absurdity of modern life in America, A Comedy Of Errors places Lo Talker firmly in the great lineage of Athens sonic luminaries like REM, Of Montreal, Widespread Panic, and the seminal Elephant 6 collective. After eight years leading his prior band Roadkill Ghost Choir, Shepard adorns Lo Talker's music with reflexive lyrics and buoyant melodies that remind us that while the world is plunging to new levels of insanity, it does not mean that we have to follow suit. "Always try to grow, even if it hurts ... and it usually always does."

Lo Talker was founded by Shepard who was looking for a fresh start after leading his band Roadkill Ghost Choir for eight years, playing every major festival, an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman and touring alongside Band of Horses. Also joining Shepard in the band are brother Zach (bass), who also played in Roadkill Ghost Choir, as well as Alec Stanley (guitar/keyboard), Rhett Fuller (guitar), and Jeremiah Johnson (drums). A Comedy Of Errors was produced, mixed, and engineered by a longtime friend of the band, Kevin Ratterman, known for his work with similar southern rock-inspired indie acts like Jim James, My Morning Jacket, and Strand Of Oaks, at his studio in Los Angeles.

Watch the video for "Astral Humming" here: