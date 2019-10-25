Lizzo Releases 'Good As Hell' Remix Featuring Ariana Grande

Lizzo released an all new remix of her platinum selling hit song "Good As Hell." The "Good As Hell" Remix featuring Ariana Grande is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

This August, Lizzo had a showstopping performance of "Good As Hell" at this year's MTV VMA's. Since then the track has skyrocketed to Top 10 and Top 40 radio this month. In addition, Lizzo received 3 American Music Award nominations this week for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist (Soul/R&B) and Favorite Song (Soul/R&B). Furthermore, Lizzo's smash single 'Truth Hurts' topped Billboard's Hot 100 for a 7th week, tying for longest reign ever for a rap song by a female artist.

Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU to much critical acclaim on April 19th and the album debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, marking her first Billboard 200 entry. CUZ I LOVE YOU is also the #1 Pop album, #1 Digital album, #1 new release debut album and #2 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Lizzo marked the arrival of CUZ I LOVE YOU with a number of high profile TV appearances, including performances at the BET Awards, on the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and HBO's 2 Dope Queens, as well as visits to Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as well as E! News' Busy Tonight.

In addition, Lizzo has been featured in a remarkable range of worldwide media outlets and national publications, spanning The New York Times, GQ, Billboard, TIME, Entertainment Weekly and Playboy to the covers of V Magazine, New York Magazine's Spring Fashion Issue, Allure, Essence and more. Additionally, Lizzo attended this year's annual Met Gala with Marc Jacobs.





