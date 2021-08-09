Lizzo & Cardi B Will Team Up for Single 'Rumors'

Last week, 3x Grammy award-winning, Platinum-selling superstar Lizzo announced her highly-anticipated return with upcoming single "Rumors." Now, the songstress has revealed that the track will feature Diamond-selling rapper Cardi B. The A-list pairing marks the first time the two titans have collaborated, and is set to follow in the record-breaking path of Cardi B's 2020 summer smash "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)." "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)" is out on August 13th, and pre-saves are available now HERE.

Along with her first new music of the year, Lizzo is making her comeback even stronger with a number of festival appearances. The songstress makes history as the first woman to ever headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. As well as her September 4th appearance at Bonnaroo, Lizzo will also perform for Global Citizen Live on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26th, and Outside Lands on October 30th. Lizzo will also make her eagerly-awaited return to her home state of Minnesota for a headline show at Welch, MN's Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 11th. For more details, visit lizzomusic.com.

Lizzo has become a household name with well over 5 billion global streams and a Platinum selling debut album to date. Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album CUZ I LOVE YOU on April 19th, 2019, debuting at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spending 24 consecutive weeks in the chart's Top 10. "Truth Hurts" also became the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist in history after spending seven weeks atop the charts.

Since the release of the meteoric CUZ I LOVE YOU, Lizzo has been named both TIME Magazine and Entertainment Weekly's 2019 Entertainer of the Year as well as gracing the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard's GRAMMY Preview Issue, British Vogue, Elle's Women In Music Issue, and many others. Additionally, Lizzo kicked off 2020 with a showstopping opening performance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards and took home three big wins, in addition to being the most-nominated artist of the year. 2020 also saw her win the awards for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2020 B.E.T Awards and both "Entertainer of the Year" and "Outstanding Video" at the 2020 NAACP Awards. Her list of high-profile TV performances also include the 2019 American Music Awards, VMAs, B.E.T Awards and Saturday Night Live, in addition to in depth profiles on CBS This Morning's GRAMMY primetime special and CBS Sunday Morning.

Recently named Billboard's "Woman Of The Year 2020" and featured on the covers of Interview magazine and XXL, Cardi B made history with the explosive success of last summer's blockbuster single, "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Currently certified 5x platinum by the RIAA, "WAP" debuted at #1 on the Billboard "Hot 100" upon its August release - Cardi's then fourth #1 single in the US, extending her record as the female rapper with the most #1 singles in "Hot 100" history and affirming her as the only female rapper to have reached #1 on the "Hot 100" in two different decades. The track - which went on to spend four weeks atop the "Hot 100" while also spending multiple weeks at #1 in Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom - made further history as the first #1 single on the inaugural Billboard "Global 200," topping that chart for three weeks.

Cardi B's rambunctious spirit and brave tongue garnered instant online popularity, rapidly increasing her fan base. She has evolved into an entertainer, actress and a renowned rapper in just a short time. Cardi rose to rap success and fame, releasing her debut studio album INVASION OF PRIVACY in 2018. Cardi continues to be at the top of her game as the first woman with five simultaneous Top 10 hits on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart as well as the first female rapper with four Billboard Hot 100 #1s. Now a GRAMMY AWARD WINNING rap superstar, Cardi's 3x Platinum selling debut album INVASION OF PRIVACY debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the Diamond certified classic "Bodak Yellow," and all 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy have been RIAA certified Gold or higher - making Cardi the first female artist to achieve this feat. Cardi's single "Money" is now RIAA 4x Platinum certified, and her recent single "Press" is now RIAA certified Platinum.

Photo Credit: Jora Frantzis