Live Nation Norway Acquires Local Promoter Bergen Live

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announces its acquisition of a majority stake in Bergen Live. Bergen Live is a leading concert and festival promoter in Norway, putting on headline acts at outdoor venues such as Bergenhus Festning, club events with up and coming Norwegian artists, and Bergenfest (on behalf of the Bergen Music Fest foundation) - one of the top Norwegian music festivals which takes place in a medieval fortress. The company's employees will continue their roles at Bergen Live.

"Today marks the next step in the journey of Bergen Live which will further develop and strengthen the company's position in the Norwegian market. We look forward to working with Rune and being a part of the team at Live Nation Norway, as well as the support and resources that come with this union," said Frank Nes, CEO Bergen Live.

Live Nation Norway has worked with Bergen Live since their inception in 2005 during which time both companies have made significant contributions to the growth of the concert business in Bergen, Norway's second largest city.

"Bergen Live and Live Nation Norway have had a close relationship since 2005. It is both exciting and natural that they today become part of the Live Nation family," said Senior Promoter Rune Lem, Live Nation Norway.

Live Nation Norway is a leading promoter in Norway working across club, arena and stadium concerts as well as festivals Tons of Rock and Findings.





