Liv Hanna Releases New Song 'AGAIN3X'

The fun, production was courtesy of rising producer Joe Lindsay.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Liv Hanna Releases New Song 'AGAIN3X' Image
Soon-to-be superstar Liv Hanna kicks off the month of November with her new release, "AGAIN3X." "AGAIN3X" follows the 21-year-old songstress' penultimate song of the year, "Proud of Yourself." The two records are drastically different sonically. The budding singer-songwriter experiments with a new sound in "AGAIN3X," again showcasing the versatility that she possesses and the one of a kind talent that she is. "AGAIN3X" is a record that masterfully blends Alt-Pop, Hyperpop, Pop-Punk, and Pop Rock.

"AGAIN3X" is an up-tempo jam that listeners will sing along to at the top of their lungs. The song has elements reminiscent of 90s/00s Pop-Punk music, which gives listeners fond nostalgia. The single tells a tale of a love-struck girl that cannot quit the bad boy. "'AGAIN3X' tells the story of a girl who knows a boy is bad for her and does all the wrong things, but she can't help falling for him again and again, despite all of his wrong doings," AWAL's Liv Hanna explains.

The track allows Liv Hanna's pristine, passionate vocals to shine. Her songwriting prowess is also highlighted by the catchy, visual lyrics that she penned. The fun, remarkable production was courtesy of rising producer Joe Lindsay. "AGAIN3X" is a teaser for the type of sound that fans can expect from Liv Hanna's upcoming releases. Press play on "AGAIN3X" and be prepared to listen to it again and again and again.

Stream "AGAIN3X": https://open.spotify.com/track/3ftsAK8dCcPdkoZyRTSsxo

Follow Liv Hanna: https://www.instagram.com/livhannaaa



