Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Release New Song, New Album Out Friday

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul have unveiled "Love Again," the latest track from their eagerly awaited new album, Summer of Sorcery, arriving this Friday, May 3via Wicked Cool/UMe. The track is accompanied by a psychedelic new visualizer, streaming now via Little Steven's official YouTube channel.

"That's one of my two Sam Cooke tributes on the album," says Van Zandt. "It's a fun little fiction about a character who has been burned by a relationship so he travels the world trying to distract himself only to find there's no escape from the addiction of love! It's the kind of thing I would have written for other people in the past but starting now, want to keep for myself!"

LISTEN TO "LOVE AGAIN"

Summer of Sorcery will be released on CD, digitally, and on vinyl as double LP on 180-gram black vinyl. A limited edition double LP on 180-gram psychedelic swirl vinyl is available exclusively via uDiscover. All digital pre-orders will receive instant grat downloads of "Love Again" as well as the recently released album highlight, "A World Of Our Own," and the jet-fueled first track release, "Superfly Terraplane."

LISTEN TO "SUPERFLY TERRAPLANE"

LISTEN TO "A WORLD OF OUR OWN"

PRE-ORDER SUMMER OF SORCERY

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will celebrate Summer of Sorcery with a pair of eagerly awaited record release shows, set for Los Angeles, CA's The Saban on May 4 and Asbury Park, NJ's famed Paramount Theatre on May 8. The band will then embark on the epic "Summer of Sorcery World Tour 2019," beginning May 16 at Liverpool, UK's 02 Academy and then making headline and festival stops across the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

North American headline dates and festival performances get underway June 29 at Syracuse, NY's New York State Blues Fest and then travel the Eastern US and Canada through an eagerly awaited performance at Annapolis, MD's Outlaw Jam on July 28. Additional European headline and festival dates follow, including dates in Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Luxembourg, Ireland, Austria, and the United Kingdom.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will then return to the US for a second North American leg, beginning September 5-8 at Las Vegas, NV's Big Blues Bender at Hard Rock Casino & Hotel and then traveling through Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond on September 22. Additional dates will be announced.

Each ticket purchased online for any of the US tour dates will include a CD of Summer of Sorcery. Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade Packages are also available for most dates. All teachers and a guest will get in to the shows for free. For complete details, updates and ticket availability, please visit www.littlesteven.com/on-tour.

In addition, each and every US headline date on the Summer of Sorcery Tour 2019 will benefit Van Zandt's TeachRock education initiative and offer an introduction to the Teachrock.org curriculum. Before the show, the TeachRock staff will host free professional development workshops designed to engage educators with techniques and content through which they can comfortably use music to inspire students, even if they've never touched an instrument. The free, multimedia K-12 interdisciplinary curriculum meets prevailing standards in English Language Arts, Social Studies/History, the Fine and Performing Arts, and also includes STEAM and advisory material suitable for K-12 teachers of all disciplines, interdisciplinary best practices, and group activities.

Little Steven will be joined on the "Summer of Sorcery World Tour 2019" by the one and only Disciples of Soul, a 14-strong all-star ensemble made up of some of the best studio and live musicians in the business. Leading the charge alongside Van Zandt is musical director and guitarist Marc Ribler (Darlene Love, Roger McGuinn, Carole King) who conducts the band: Lowell "Banana" Levinger (of The Youngbloods) on piano and Wurlitzer, bassist Jack Daley (Lenny Kravitz, Boz Scaggs, Darryl Hall), drummer Rich Mercurio (Ben E King, Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel), percussionist Anthony Almonte (King Creole and The Coconuts), Andy Burton on B3 organ, piano, synthesizers (Cyndi Lauper, John Mayer, Ian Hunter), the dynamite horn section of horn director Eddie Manion on baritone saxophone (Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny), Stan Harrison on tenor saxophone and flute (David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Duran Duran), Ron Tooley on trumpet (James Brown, John Lennon, Maceo Parker), Ravi Best on trumpet (Aretha Franklin, Stevie, Wonder, Kool and The Gang) and Clark Gayton on trombone (Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Joss Stone, Rhianna). The band is rounded out with the soulful, synchronized dancing backup singers Jessie Wagner (Kid Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Chic), Sara Devine (Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige) and Tania Jones (Disciples of Soul).

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL

SUMMER OF SORCERY WORLD TOUR 2019

SUMMER OF SORCERY RECORD RELEASE SHOWS 2019

MAY

4 - Beverly Hills, CA - The Saban

8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

SUMMER OF SORCERY TOUR - EUROPE 2019

MAY

16 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

22 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

24 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 - Derbyshire, UK - Bearded Theory Festival *

28 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's

30 - Jelling, Denmark - Jelling Muiskfestival *

JUNE

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

3 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

7 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (AB)

9 - Emmen, The Netherlands - Hello Festival *

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten

13 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Music Legends Festival *

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

20 - Kragujevac, Serbia - Arsenal Festival *

23 - Paris, France - La Cigalle

SUMMER OF SORCERY TOUR - NORTH AMERICA 2019

JUNE

29 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Blues Fest *

JULY

2 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest *

6 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'été de Québec *

10 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

16 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

24 - Richmond, VA - The National

26 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center For The Arts

28 - Annapolis, MD - Outlaw Jam *

SUMMER OF SORCERY TOUR - EUROPE 2019

AUGUST

3 - Notodden, Norway - Notodden Blues Festival *

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

9 - Erfurt, Germany - Gewerkschaftshaus

11 - Hanau, Germany - Amphitheater

13 - Nuremberg, Germany - Serenadenhof

17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

23 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

25 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

SEPTEMBER

2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

SUMMER OF SORCERY TOUR - NORTH AMERICA 2019

SEPTEMBER

5-8 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino *

9 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

11 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

13-15 - San Diego, CA - Kaaboo Del Mar *

15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

17 - Englewood, CO - The Gothic Theatre

22 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE





