Little Monarch Releases Radiant Single 'Follow Your Majesty'

Multi-talented producer, artist, and songwriter Little Monarch has released her latest single, “Follow Your Majesty.”

The bass-driven track finds Casey Kalmenson, who performs under the moniker Little Monarch, encapsulating the feeling of putting yourself first and showing kindness to your heart. Amplified by rhythmic shakers and cascading synths, Kalmenson wrote and produced “Follow Your Majesty” completely on her own and chose to release the track on her birthday as a little gift and reminder to accept the love we truly deserve.

“‘Follow Your Majesty’ is really about finding that inner place of love. Awakening to the presence of your heart. The simplicity of that sentiment is matched by the simplicity of the production and arrangement,” shares Little Monarch on the single. “I wanted to leave a lot of space, only using a couple vocal tracks and just leaning on the tones of things and the soulful throwback feel to inspire a wistful nostalgic place within.”

On the creative process, she continues, “I was in a bit of a creative rut trying to chip away at my album and I took myself out of the studio and on one of my favorite hikes. Halfway through I found a perfect little spot to meditate and really broke through in a way I needed. The sun hit my face and it was like I quickly zoomed back into my body, my heart. I went back to the studio that day and this song came out. I think I’ll always be able to feel that soft sunshine on my face when I listen back to it."

“Follow Your Majesty” is the latest single from Little Monarch following the cosmic self-love anthem “Sheesh” which shares a similar message of putting yourself first while celebrating your individuality. Little Monarch is the bedroom-pop disco-funk hybrid brainchild of Kalmenson who creates a truly unique listening experience, blending various elements into a cohesively contemporary yet retro sonic drive. Recognized for her exceptional musical abilities, Kalmenson has found viral success as a solo artist with hits including “No Matter What” and “Strike” which have quickly added to her nearly 40 million global streams. Little Monarch has garnered praise from the likes of Wonderland, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, and Atwood Magazine among others. Her music can be heard in a variety of campaigns with brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Shiseido Cosmetics along with syncs for shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Love Is Blind, and Love At First Lie.

Kalmenson is also an integral member of Gracie Abrams' band and played a pivotal role in the highly acclaimed Taylor Swift The Era's Tour in 2023, showcasing her exceptional talent on a global stage. Beyond her musical talents, she has engaged in brand partnerships and campaigns with ROLI, D'Angelico Guitars, Layers App, Square Space, and ROLAND, showcasing her versatility and appeal in both the music and marketing worlds.

Little Monarch has a big year ahead as she continues to capture dazzling pop-laced soundscapes with her latest singles while telling stories of hope and good times.

Photo Credit: Taylour Woodruff

