Little Feat to Release New Album 'Strike Up The Band; First Single Available Now

Little Feat return with a dynamic new album, Strike Up The Band, set for release May 9 via Hot Tomato. Ahead of the album, they have released their new single, “Too High To Cut My Hair."

The single is a trademark Feat funk-fueled jam, written by Fred Tacket and featuring Sam Clayton’s classic low C growl, is the perfect reintroduction to a band who are back to their very best. Band leader Bill Payne says of the song, “Fred Tackett shines all over this record, as he always does, but in particular in his writing.

“Too High To Cut My Hair” is based on a true story where he and his wife Patricia were in a hotel room in New Orleans. Fred had asked for a trim, but decided that she was too high to cut his hair. And then he thought, “oh my god, what a title!” People love the humor in our records, a cherished entree to those when they find it. So I'm happy this song displays that humor, and in full. It's also got the classic Sam Clayton doing his, three octaves below middle C voice in there - Too High To Cut My Hair! Everyone that has heard it has said, “That’s a Little Feat song”, and I know what they mean!”

From the very first note of Strike Up The Band, you will hear Little Feat–who have been rocking and rolling since 1969– mean business. Songs like “4 Days Of Heaven, 3 Days Of Work,” “Shipwrecks,” “Midnight Flight,” and “Bluegrass Pines (feat. Molly Tuttle, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams)” are as dexterous, considered, and creative as any song in the Little Feat canon to date. Their lyrics are inventive, transportive, abstract and emotive in their pursuit of celebrating the good times and holding you close in the bad. Guitars scream and slide, pianos rock and boogie, drums shuffle you down the road in the way that only Little Feat can. This is the album Little Feat fans have been waiting for and is an undeniable statement from a band who in many ways are just getting started in their 56th year.

Little Feat built a cult following in the late 60s and 70s for their pioneering gumbo of New Orleans rhythm-and-blues, country, hard-rock, funk and jazz. Celebrated as a key influence by icons from Bonnie Raitt to The Rolling Stones, yet commercial success remained at arms length. Songs like “Dixie Chicken,” “Spanish Moon,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” and “Rock and Roll Doctor” are legends in the rock and roll songbook. They have released a total of 16 studio albums and 10 live albums to date. Through the ups and downs, love and loss, the line up shifts, and endless touring they have remained together and the closest of friends.

Together with producer Vance Powell (Phish, Chris Stapleton, Jack White), and collaborators including Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, they created their new album, Strike Up The Band destined to be considered their later year magnum opus.

With a GRAMMY nomination for their recent album Sam’s Place, a newly announced national tour and much more in the works, Little Feat are not weathered statues in the hall of rock fame. They remain the collective and creative force they have always been. As they sang in 77’, “Time Loves A Hero”, and believe with Strike Up The Band, the mainstream recognition that has eluded Little Feat all these years, is now firmly in their grasp.

TOUR DATES

May 5 Mon - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre *

May 6 Tue - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre *

May 8 Thu - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

May 9 Fri - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater *

May 10 Sat - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre *

May 12 Mon - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater *

May 13 Tue - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center *

May 15 Thu - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center *

May 16 Fri - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre *

May 17 Sat - Des Plaines, IL - Rivers Casino Des Plaines *

May 19 Mon - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater *

May 23 Fri - Chandler, AZ - Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass *

Jun 13 Fri - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre *

Jun 14 Sat - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

Jun 15 Sun - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *

Jun 18 Wed - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre *

Jun 19 Thu - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre *

Jun 21 Sat - Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live at the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino #

Jun 22 Sun - Redmond, VA - Marymoor Live #

Jun 24 Tue - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater #

Jun 25 Wed - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre #

Jun 26 Thu - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

Jun 28 Sat - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top

Aug 29-31 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots 2025

Sep 15-21 - Ketchikan, AK - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea - Alaska 2025

Oct 14 Tue - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre *

Oct 15 Wed - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater <

Oct 17 Fri - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater <

Oct 18 Sat - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion <

Oct 19 Sun - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall *

Oct 21 Tue - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront <

Oct 22 Wed - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park <

Oct 24 Fri - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore *

Oct 25 Sat - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

Oct 26 Sun - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts *

2026

Jan 11-18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Sandy Beaches Cruise 2026

Jan 18-25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Big Easy Cruise 2026



* Strike Up The Band Tour

# Little Feat & Nitty Gritty Band: Dirty Feat Tour

< With Tedeschi Trucks Band (Live in 25 Tour)

Photo Credit: Fletcher Moore

Comments