Little Big Town to Release New Album 'Mr. Sun'

ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band Little Big Town will release their highly anticipated 10th studio album Mr. Sun on September 16, 2022, unveiling the cover on socials this morning.

Physical pre-orders of Mr. Sun are available now, including two hand-signed options from the band - a limited edition, web-store edition tangerine vinyl that includes an 11x11" art card, and a CD that includes a 4x4" art card - in addition to a baby blue vinyl edition of the record. A sky blue vinyl of Mr. Sun will be available exclusively through Barnes & Noble.

On Friday, July 22, the band will release a brand-new track and lyric video from the album, "Rich Man," written by LBT's Jimi Westbrook. Pre-save "Rich Man" here. An official music video for the song will arrive soon.

The genesis of Mr. Sun was unlike any of their previous albums. Due to the pandemic, the band found themselves off the road and apart for the first time ever throughout their 20-year journey. The resilience and creativity born from those months unearthed a deep appreciation for both one another, and the privilege of making music - ultimately inspiring the self-produced Mr. Sun, which packs both the sparkle of storytelling and the heat of truth-telling in a way only Little Big Town can.

"Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall," LBT's Karen Fairchild shares. "Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it's full of sunshine and joy."

"This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album," adds LBT's Phillip Sweet. "Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun."

New and old relationships are woven through the Mr. Sun, with a member of the band writing or co-writing 13 of the 16 tracks, and a grand total of 33 songwriters hailing from 3 counties and 20 different states. These songwriting relationships span from 20-year friendships to first time connections, resulting in an album beaming with color across the entire spectrum.

