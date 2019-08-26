Lineup Revealed for 'The California Country Show' Official Americanafest Event on September 13

Get ready for "The California Country Show," a social mixer and radio event featuring performances by Americana artists from the West Coast, Nashville, and beyond who have a great love for the California Sound. The official AMERICANAFEST event will take place Friday, September 13 from 12:00 PM - 4:30 PM at Acme Feed & Seed with performances by:

Jim Lauderdale

Jaime Wyatt

Brian Wright & the SneakUps

Garrison Starr

Leroy from the North

Manda Mosher

Just Dave Band

Ted Russell Kamp

Tawny Ellis

Lasers Lasers Birmingham

The event will be co-hosted by Dave Bernal of "The California Country Radio Show"-- Americana artist and co-founder of "The California Country Social"-- Manda Mosher and program director for Acme Radio Live, Justin Hammel, in association with Prickly Pear Presents, Music Executive Eric Craig and Music Supervisor Annette Conlon.

Interviews and performances will be broadcast live from the Acme Radio Live studio with Bernal, and will later be rebroadcasted on both "Acme Radio Live" and Bernal's "California Country Show Podcast."

"The California Country Show" house band will include: Austin Callender, Eli Wulfmeier, Matt Lucich, Emily Zuzik, and more. The Los Angeles-based company BLACK VOLT AMPLIFICATION will provide backline equipment for the event.

"The California Country Shake-Up" is presented the same evening, Friday, September 13 at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PMfeaturing a mix of Los Angeles and Nashville artists in a jam-style presentation and again hosted by Bernal and Mosher. Finally, on Saturday, September 14,Americana artist and member of Shooter Jennings' band Ted Russell Kamp hosts "The West Coast Turnaround" at The Bowery Vault in East Nashville from 1:00 PM - 3:45 PM featuring Los Angeles and Nashville singer-songwriters hand-picked by Kamp.





