Lineup Announced for Cream Classical In the Park

Following the announcement of the return of Cream Classical In The Park on Saturday 18th July, which attracted over 35,000 last year, Cream HQ have unleashed the line-up for the 2020 edition which features a showcase of true dance music legends.

Closing out the show will be a performance from the 50 piece Kaleidoscope Orchestra and vocalists who will be delivering a brand new live show featuring a spine-tingling set list of some of Cream's biggest tracks, they will be joined by an array of Cream legends who need little introduction including Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Faithless (DJ Set), Leftfield (DJ Set), David Morales, Roger Sanchez, Danny Rampling, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, Paul Bleasdale, Andy Carroll and John Kelly to name a few.

This year's event which will be spread across 3 stages also includes an array of improvements including Cream operated bars and a new drinks product range to ensure a better customer experience.

Returning to Liverpool's stunning Sefton Park in, tickets are priced from £20+BF. All those signed up for pre-sale tickets will receive an exclusive link to purchase from 9am (GMT) Friday 28th February / General tickets on sale from 10am. Sign up now www.cream.co.uk/classical

EVENT INFO

Cream Classical In The Park 2020

Saturday 18th July

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Faithless (DJ Set)

Leftfield (DJ Set)

David Morales

Roger Sanchez

Danny Rampling

Seb Fontaine

Tall Paul

Paul Bleasdale

Andy Carroll

John Kelly

+ more to be announced

Sefton Park, Liverpool / 2pm - 10pm

Pre-sale tickets available from 9am (GMT) Friday 28th February / General tickets on sale 10am. Sign up now for pre-sale www.cream.co.uk/classical





