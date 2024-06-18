Lindsey Stirling and Sixthman Set 'Master of Tides Cruise'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Platinum pop-violinist and entertainer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling is uniting with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, for Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise, a once-in-a-lifetime magical voyage at sea sailing May 13-17, 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Gem.

First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through Sunday, June 23 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Pre-sale Signups will conclude Wednesday, June 26 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin Friday, June 28 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at HERE. The first 400 cabins to book will enjoy an intimate acoustic performance from Stirling at Norwegian Gem’s Stardust Theater along with an exclusive cabin photo with Lindsey. All guests will receive a signed commemorative item from the event. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before Monday, September 13, 2024 or while cabins last.

Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise will be a deeply immersive and enlightening experience featuring two spectacular Pool Deck live sets from Lindsey Stirling along with an all-star bill highlighted by such diverse artists as Fitz & The Tantrums, Derek Hough, Black Gryph0n, and more to be announced soon. Stirling will also lead an array of exclusive activities, including an insightful Q&A session, a game show event with Lindsey and her band, an open mic night, plus so much more. In addition, guests can supplement the Caribbean’s healing vibrations with breathwork, yoga, and meditation classes from best-selling spiritual and wellness coach Abbey Daw, and more.

Lindsey will be donating 100% of her net profits from ticket sales and special charity activations from Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise to support The Upside Fund. Founded by Stirling in 2020, The Upside Fund was created to help fund and advocate for causes aligned with Lindsey’s values, passions, and pillars of service. The Upside Fund is currently focused on supporting people in need of assistance to pay off medical debt. The Upside Fund has helped eliminate over $15 million in medical debt through its strategic partnerships. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Upside Fund helped raise over $200,000 to go directly to helping people who had immediate medical bills, housing costs, and living expenses that they could not cover. Since then, The Upside Fund has raised and donated hundreds of thousands more to help those in need. In addition to Stirling’s own extraordinary contribution, $5 from each Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise ticket purchase will be automatically donated. The Upside Fund is a project of Community Partners, a nonprofit charity exempt from Federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit HERE.

The luxurious Norwegian Gem will of course pull out all the stops for Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise guests will have the chance to enjoy an unforgettable shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas, the ultimate vacationer’s paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

Norwegian Cruise Line Beverage Packages will allow Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise guests the opportunity to enjoy a wide selection of beverages. NCL’s Premium Beverage Package includes select, premium cocktails, and spirits under $15; a variety of beer and wine by the glass under $15; 20% off all bottles of champagne and wine; and unlimited soft drinks and juices. The Premium Plus Beverage Package includes all top-shelf cocktails & spirits; all beer, red wine, white wine and NCL’s exclusive brand of rosé Champagne by the glass; select premium bottles of wine with dinner including the exclusive NCL brand of rosé Champagne and 40% off all other bottles; unlimited soft drinks, juices, still and sparkling bottled water; all Starbucks® coffee & specialty drinks; and a range of energy drinks. NCL’s Unlimited Starbucks® Package Includes everything from classic coffees and teas to the delicious Frappuccino® favorites and other specialty beverages. The Unlimited Soda Package offers endless fountain soda throughout the cruise, including Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Tonic Water, Fanta and Soda Water. A 20% gratuity and beverage service charge will be added at checkout. For full details, please see HERE.

ABOUT LINDSEY STIRLING

Few artists embody boundless creativity quite like Lindsey Stirling. Not only a multi-award-winning musician known for her genre-bending virtuosity on electronic violin, she has endlessly dazzled audiences with her extraordinary talents as a dancer – an element she brings to the stage as part of her spectacular live show, touring with a stunning frequency and continually selling out iconic venues all around the world. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums, and two Billboard Music Awards including “Top Dance/Electronic Album” for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her holiday album, Warmer in Winter, catapulted to the #1 spot on Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and her lead single, “Carol of the Bells,” made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the top 10 at AC Radio. A New York Times best-selling author (and creator of her own comic book), the Platinum-selling star felt compelled to push her boundaries even further for her seventh full-length effort, Duality, ultimately embracing a whole new level of freedom in her songwriting. A visionary meditation on inner wisdom, personal strength, and the ever-shifting nature of identity, Duality arrives as Stirling’s most sonically daring and emotionally complex album to date. Lindsey has amassed over 27M million subscribers, nearly 3.5 billion views and 13.9M subscribers on YouTube, 4.8M million followers and 105M likes on TikTok, and over 500K user-generated creations across TikTok and Instagram reels. For more, please visit www.lindseystirling.com.

