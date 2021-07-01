Lindsey Stirling Releases Official Music Video For 'Masquerade'

Ahead of this weekend's official launch of her cross-country headlining Artemis U.S. Tour, platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, has gifted fans with a new music video for the song "Masquerade," off her latest chart-topping studio album Artemis. Inspired by early 20th century silent films, the new visual for the instrumental track was filmed at The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles and co-directed by Stirling and Stephen Mallett (Pentatonix, Logic, CHVRCHES). PRESS HERE to watch.

"While I was writing the song 'Masquerade,' I knew immediately that it would be about a wealthy over-the-top aristocratic woman," shares Stirling. "The song has such a comedic feel to it, which made the music video really, really fun to plan and make."

The Artemis U.S. Tour marks the first time Stirling will be performing the tracks off Artemis as well as her current single "Lose You Now" in front of an American audience. The 35-date outing, featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza, kicks off this Saturday, July 3rd in Kansas City, MO and will stop in most major markets across the country including New York City (August 2nd at the Beacon Theatre), Los Angeles (August 30th at the Microsoft Theater), Denver (July 7th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre), Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, and many others, before wrapping September 10th in Milwaukee at Summerfest. See below for full list of tour dates. Visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for all ticketing details including special VIP packages that are also available. PRESS HERE to watch the official promo video "First Tour In Forever."

Stirling has also launched a national contest with Fandiem for the ultimate VIP experience at her San Diego show on August 31st. The winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two plus two-night hotel stay, premium reserved seats in the first 8 rows, meet & greet photo opportunity with Lindsey, lunch at Lindsey's favorite restaurant, merch, and more, along with a 45-minute helicopter tour of San Diego courtesy of Imagine Jets. Proceeds from entry donations will support Stirling's nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund, helping families and individuals affected by Covid-19. PRESS HERE to enter.

"Lose You Now," Stirling's emotive pop hit about loss and grief with artist, producer, and songwriter Mako, stems from the instrumental-only track "Guardian" off her Artemis album. Since its release earlier this year, "Lose You Now" (BMG) has amassed over 9 million global streams, including over 3 million views on the song's beautifully moving music video, as well as featured placements on American Idol and "Train Tracks" on SiriusXM The Pulse. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "Lose You Now." The duo also issued an acoustic version of the song this spring, stripping it down to just piano and a full string accompaniment - PRESS HERE to listen to "Lose You Now (Acoustic)."

Artemis, Stirling's fifth studio album released September 2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. The 13-track album, which has racked up over 200 million total global streams, features the singles "Underground," "Artemis," "Sleepwalking," "Between Twilight" and "The Upside" featuring Elle King along with "Love Goes On and On" featuring Amy Lee. Artemis has also been turned into a successful comic book series, with the sixth edition coming this summer. PRESS HERE to listen to Artemis and PRESS HERE for info on the comic books.

LINDSEY STIRLING TOUR DATES

Artemis U.S. Tour with special guest Kiesza

Saturday, July 3 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Monday, July 5 Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

Tuesday, July 6 Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

Wednesday, July 7 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 8 Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Friday, July 9 Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Saturday, July 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, July 23 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, July 24 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, July 26 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Tuesday, July 27 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

Thursday, July 29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, July 31 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Monday, August 2 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Tuesday, August 3 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Wednesday, August 5 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Friday, August 6 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Saturday, August 7 St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Monday, August 9 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Tuesday, August 10 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wednesday, August 11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday, August 12 Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Saturday, August 14 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Monday, August 16 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, August 17 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Wednesday, August 18 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

Monday, August 30 Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

Tuesday, August 31 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

Wednesday, September 1 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Friday, September 3 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Saturday, September 4 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

Monday, September 6 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Tuesday, September 7 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Thursday, September 9 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Friday, September 10 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Photo Credit: Sydney Takeshta