Lindsay Lou Releases BLUEGRASS WOMEN Album and Docuseries

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Lindsay Lou has released the fourth and final episode of her docuseries documenting the making of her album Bluegrass Women, which spotlights songs written by women whose contributions to bluegrass music have often gone unrecognized. The ten-song collection features guest performances from Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Jarosz (of I'm With Her), Laurie Lewis, and others.

'Just like having pickers like Molly Tuttle and Sierra Hull out there showing little girls that there is a place for them now in bluegrass, I want to show where there always has been,' says Lindsay Lou about the impetus of her latest project, Bluegrass Women.

With the ten-song collection, Lou set out not only to highlight today's world-class crop of female pickers and singers, but to highlight a catalog of timeless songs penned by oft-overlooked women songwriters. 'I've Endured,' originally written and recorded by Ola Belle Reed, was popularized by Del McCoury in 1974; the traditional blues standard 'C.C. Rider' was first recorded by Ma Rainey but made famous by Chuck Willis, Elvis Presley, and more; Ricky Skaggs' rendition of 'All I Ever Loved Was You' was written by his mother, Dorothy Skaggs; and the list goes on and on.

Perhaps the easiest way to understand the energy and purpose behind Bluegrass Women was to have been a fly on the wall during the recording sessions themselves. Usually that would mean working in the studio or playing in the band, but for this once-in-a-generation gathering, Lou and company had the wherewithal to document the entire process.

Replete with behind-the-scenes studio footage, the real takeaway from each episode is the beautiful human element of the project itself: the community found by making way through a male-dominated industry and genre, the cross-generational connection of female-led bluegrass bands, the power of manifestation and seeing an idea through, and Lou and producer Shani Gandhi navigating their upcoming adventures into motherhood, to name a few.

Lindsay Lou just wrapped up a weekend of performances at CaveFest in Pelham, Tennessee, and will next appear on stage at the annual International Bluegrass Music Association conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a special live taping of eTown radio show.

Bluegrass Women Tracklist

'All I Ever Loved Was You' (Dorothy Skaggs)

'Like A River' (Kate Wolf)

'High On A Mountain' (Ola Belle Reed)

'I Only Exist' (Joyce Morris & Jimmie Stanley)

'I've Endured' (Ola Belle Reed)

'Jubilee' (collected by Jean Richie)

'Won't You Come And Sing For Me' (Hazel Dickens)

'CC Rider' (first recorded by Ma Rainey)

'Freight Train' (Elizabeth Cotton)

'Your Lone Journey' (Rosa Lee Watson & Doc Watson)

Catch Lindsay Lou On Tour

October 23 - Chattanooga, TN - IBMA World of Bluegrass

November 19 - Denver, CO - Newman Center for Performing Arts

November 28 - Vail, CO - Dobson Arena

About Lindsay Lou

Lindsay Lou is commonly dubbed the Queen of any festivals she plays. She is likely to be found sitting in with other bands and curating All Stars sets in addition to playing her own music. Her roots are in Michigan, where she started making records, including the artist defining Ionia, and touring worldwide with The Flatbellys and The Sweet Water Warblers. Since making Nashville her home, she's toured with her folk/rock Queen of Time Band and acoustic/harmony driven Honey Moon Trio and has celebrated records like Southland, Queen of Time, and most recently Bluegrass Women, a ten song album of Bluegrass classics that were penned by women over the course of the genre's history. The Bluegrass Women project honors women in a predominantly male fronted genre while featuring bands made up entirely of some of the best women and pickers in the scene today.

Photo Credit: Sawyer Gieseke



Photo Credit: Sawyer Gieseke

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