ANNAPOLIS BAYGRASS Festival Nabs IBMA Event of the Year Nomination

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival has received a nomination for the International Bluegrass Music Association's Industry Award for Event of the Year, placing the Chesapeake Bay-focused gathering alongside festivals in France, South Carolina, California, and Ohio. Organizers also announced plans for a Friday night kick-off party at Maryland Hall ahead of the festival's main two-day run. The event, held on beachfront stages with family-friendly programming, local food, and craft drinks, will offer two-day and single-day tickets, including VIP and general admission options.

Annapolis Baygrass Nominated for IBMA Event of the Year!

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival - Sat & Sun, Sept. 19 & 20

Family Friendly | Beachfront Stages | Local Food & Craft Drinks

Two-day & Single Day Tickets on Sale! Including VIP & GA

Tickets are available at www.baygrassfestival.com/tickets.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival is nominated for the 2026 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Industry Award for 'Event of the Year'.

Festival CEO/Founder, Ron Peremel says, 'I'm incredibly humbled that Annapolis Baygrass has been nominated for this prestigious IBMA Industry Award that also includes Bluegrass in La Roche at 20 in La Roche-sur-Foron, France, Bluegrass Spartanburg in Spartanburg, South Carolina, CBA 50th Anniversary Father's Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley, California, and Marysville Winter Bluegrass Series in Marysville, Ohio.'

'From day one, we set out to create something more than just a great music festival in a beautiful waterfront setting,' Peremel continues. 'Baygrass was built on the belief that music can bring people together to make a difference—connecting fans and artists to our mission of helping to heal the Chesapeake Bay, the nation's largest estuary, and healing our community through music and immersive educational programming. To receive this recognition in only our fourth year is truly overwhelming. We're deeply grateful to everyone who believes in our vision and took the time to nominate us. On behalf of our entire Baygrass team, thank you for your support.'

'I have experienced the festival as an audience member, a performer, and also as an environmental scientist who works with the non-profit festival partners and as an Environmental Advisory Board volunteer,' says Dr. John D. Bolten. 'I am the Chief Scientist for Hydrology at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, the largest federal hydrology lab in the county, and I also lead Geraldine and have performed at the Baygrass since the beginning… I can sincerely say that Baygrass provides a fun, safe, and clean family-friendly experience that I am proud to be a part of.'

Bolten continues, 'After the last evening headliner set I noticed a stark difference from many other festivals I've attended — the almost complete absence of litter on the festival grass and sandy beach. This is a testament to Baygrass' earnest approach to running a bluegrass festival — bring world-class music to a beautiful place and leave the people and land better from the experience. Where else can you watch Molly Tuttle shred on stage, later talk shop with her about environmental activism, and then devour a plate of fresh oysters with your toes in the sand while listening to the Travelin' McCourys? The best endorsement I can give is that I've encouraged my relatives and friends from West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina to attend this truly wonderful festival this year. I'm confident it will not be their last!'

Festival CEO and founder Ron Peremel said the nomination arrives in only the event's fourth year, calling it overwhelming and crediting supporters who nominated the festival. Dr. John D. Bolten, Chief Scientist for Hydrology at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and a performer with Geraldine, said his experience attending and performing at the festival, as well as serving on its Environmental Advisory Board, reflects an approach to running a clean, family-friendly bluegrass event. Organizers indicated additional details on artist additions, workshops, and new programming are expected in the coming week.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...