Billy Strings Releases New Album SO MUCH FOR GOODBYES

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Billy Strings has released his new album, So Much for Goodbyes, via Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the 16-track project finds Strings channeling a deeply personal period into what is described as his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date. The record is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings' late mother, Debra Apostol.

Ahead of the release, Strings spoke with The New York Times for its 'The Interview' series, discussing the making of his 'beautiful new album,' as well as his evolution into an 'arena-filling, chart-topping phenomenon, straddling the worlds of roots music and jam bands.'

'I made this record to honor my mother,' Strings shares. 'To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It's always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it's my time to say goodbye.'

So Much For Goodbyes is available on vinyl in black, wood grain, and sun core variants, with all production completed in the U.S. The records were plated and pressed at Denver's Paramount Pressing & Plating, founded by veteran engineer Gary Salstrom and multi-Grammy Award winner David Rawlings, and cut for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis, TN.

An acclaimed live performer, Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the winter with newly confirmed stops at Asheville's ExploreAsheville.com Arena (five nights), Duluth's Gas South Arena (two nights), and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights) followed by an exclusive performance at the Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the new dates will be available for general on-sale on Friday, September 11 at 10:00am local time.

Additionally, his first annual 'Ionia Freak Fair' takes place this weekend featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

Adding to another landmark year, Strings recently earned six nominations at the 37th Annual IBMA Awards and returned to PBS' Austin City Limits, where his performance will air later this fall as part of Season 52.

The new record arrives amid a career-defining run for Strings. He earned his third Grammy Award and second consecutive win for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with Highway Prayers, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's all-genre Top Album Sales chart, becoming the first bluegrass album in 22 years to achieve the feat. In addition to his solo work, Strings has collaborated across genres with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Primus, Luke Combs, Cryptopsy, Willie Nelson and Tony Trischka, among others, and recently contributed a cover of 'If You're Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough' for the film Jackass: Best and Last.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has earned widespread recognition, including three Grammy Awards, two back-to-back Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Awards, four-time Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. He has also appeared and performed at NPR's Tiny Desk, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR's Fresh Air, The Howard Stern Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Bluegrass Underground as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

So Much For Goodbyes Track List

1. I'm One of Those

2. Burn the Other End

3. Carry Us Home

4. Lay Me Down

5. Lucid Daydream

6. Mill Town Flood

7. Live to Tell

8. Bluewater Breakdown

9. Light the Way

10. I Like Train Songs

11. 10,000 Miles From a Friend

12. Still I Crash

13. I Wish I Wanted To

14. Remember to Cry

15. Wrestling an Angel

16. Debra's Waltz

Billy Strings Confirmed Tour Dates

Bold on-sale Friday, September 11 at 10:00am local time

August 28—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)

September 18—Denver, CO—Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

September 19—Denver, CO—Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 26—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

September 28—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 2—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

October 3—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

October 6—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena

October 9—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena

October 10—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena

October 20—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 24—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 30—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

December 4—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 5—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

December 9—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre

December 11—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 12—Austin, TX—Moody Center

February 4—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 5—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 6—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 8—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 9—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 12—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena

February 13—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena

February 19—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 21—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

*Fair AXS ticketing request

www.billystrings.com

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe



Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

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