Lil Mosey Goes Independent; Inks Deal With Cinq Music For New Project

Cinq Music has signed billion streaming recording artist Lil Mosey and his label Love U Forever in a global distribution partnership, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new single, the pop alternative anthem track “Life Goes On”, from his long-awaited, currently untitled forthcoming EP, to be released in Spring 2024.

The new release is a follow-up to his hit song “Blueberry Faygo”, which garnered over 2 billion streams. Cinq Music, the leading indie distributor, record label and publisher, whose diverse artist repertoire includes some of the most legendary creators across hip hop/R&B as well as culturally significant performers in Latin music, is set to amplify Lil Mosey to connect with and expand his global fanbase. The news comes following the company's recent announcement that it has raised $250 million in funding from parent GoDigital for acquisitions, new artist signings, and domestic and global expansion.

“Lil Mosey is a true superstar,” said Barry Daffurn, Cinq President and Co-Founder. “From our very first meeting, it was clear that Mosey possesses a unique talent and has a clear vision of where he wants to go. Supporting him on this journey and growing our partnership is paramount for us, and we've only just begun.”

Ushering in the new partnership is the much anticipated debut of Lil Mosey's soon to be released single, “Life Goes On”, which marks the artist's first collaboration with legendary super producer, Harvey Mason Jr., hitmaker behind some of the industry's biggest chart toppers from Beyoncé to Justin Bieber. The track, ripe with poignant lyrics and infectious flow, delivers an inspiring message of resilience after hardship, and constitutes a new path forward after overcoming some of life's most harrowing challenges. For Lil Mosey, joining forces with Cinq Music represents one such new beginning.

“I'm excited to finally be able to release independently,” said Lil Mosey. “I'm grateful to have a partner like Cinq and Barry. I know that we will do great things together."

“As a manager, it is rare to have a young artist that is truly gifted in creating hit records and is equally an amazing human being,” said manager Wondge "Won-G” Bruny of 7 Stories Management. “I was excited to bring this deal between Lil Mosey and Cinq together. Having the support of Cinq's incredible co-founder, Barry, who understands our vision is a blessing.”

“Life Goes On” is set to debut on March 22, 2024 via Love U Forever/Cinq Music and is available anywhere music is streamed. The forthcoming EP will be released this Spring.

About Cinq Music

Cinq Music is a technology-driven music distributor, record label, and publisher with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Bogota, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk, and Colombo. Cinq's prominent repertoire has won Grammy awards and dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and has held numerous number one chart positions across a variety of Billboard charts.

Its impressive roster includes culturally significant artists in Latin Music such as Anuel AA, Arc Angel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano, as well as English language Pop and Hip-Hop icons such as Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, T.I., and many more. Cinq Music is a division of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce.

About Lil Mosey

At the age of 22, Lil Mosey has already had a music career that most artists dream about. His music has streamed over 8 billion times, including his music videos which have over 1 billion views on YouTube. Lil Mosey's 2x platinum single “Blueberry Faygo” reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was on the chart for 33 weeks. This song of the summer reached #5 on Billboard Streaming Songs and #10 on Billboard Radio Songs.

Lil Mosey's other platinum hits include, “Stuck in a Dream” ft Gunna, “Noticed”, “Kamikaze” and “Wrong” Kid Laroi ft Lil Mosey, which also all charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Mosey has an additional four gold records: “Burberry Headband”, “Greet Her”, “Pull Up”, and “Krabby Step” ft Tyga & Swae Lee from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Lil Mosey's first studio album, Northsbest, released when he was 16 years old, went gold and was #29 on the Billboard 200. This release was followed up by his second album, Certified Hitmaker, which peaked at #12 on the Billboard 200. The Seattle native hasn't stopped making hits as he prepares for his upcoming album release.

Lil Mosey has recorded and released music with Chris Brown, Kid Laroi, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lunay, Selena Gomez, Trevor Daniel, Swae Lee, Tyga, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca, Internet Money, Trippie Redd, Rich The Kid, French Montana, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Scheme, Hotboii and many others. In addition to headlining his own shows around the world, Lil Mosey has toured with Juice Wrld, Lil Tjay, Polo G, Smokepurpp and YBN Cordae.