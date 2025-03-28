Lil Durk Releases New Album 'Deep Thoughts'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lil Durk, the Grammy Award-Winning hip-hop trailblazer and multi-platinum superstar, has released his highly anticipated ninth studio album, DEEP THOUGHTS. The album includes brand-new single entitled “Can’t Hide It” featuring multiple-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum superstar Jhené Aiko.

Peeling back the curtain in a rare interview with GQ, Durk and his wife India Royale broke the news on “Can’t Hide It,” in which he opens up about the depth of their relationship. Showing another side of himself, Durk confesses, “For some reason, you got me smiling…I’m so sorry I can’t hide it.” Meanwhile, Aiko’s silky vocals levitate over the track as she agrees, “I can’t even lie…I’m so sorry I can’t hide it.”

DEEP THOUGHTS unfurls as Durk’ most personal, engaging, and enigmatic project to date. Laced with bold bangers and introspective anthems alike, the album highlights Durk’s undeniable melodies and incisive bars at the forefront. He shines in the spotlight on “Shaking When I Pray,” and distinguishes himself as a powerful collaborator with Future on “They Want To Be You” and Lil Baby on “1000 Times.”

Durk ramped up anticipation for the album’s arrival by with the recent release of a short documentary, and made headlines when he shared a voice message on Instagram (recorded from prison) to personally break the news of DEEP THOUGHT’s impending release.

ABOUT LIL DURK

Chicago's Lil Durk is not only one of the forefathers of Chicago's drill movement that influenced a generation of rappers across the world, he's also one of rap's current superstars and philanthropists. 2020 saw Durk release two gold-certified albums - Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 and The Voice - which both peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced 12 Billboard Hot 100 entries. In 2021, Durk released his first ever chart-topping album, The Voice Of The Heroes with LilBaby, which earned him a BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Rap Duo. Thanks in part to his prolific run of high-profile collaborations, including songs with Drake, Kanye West, and the 3x-platinum “Back in Blood” with Pooh Sheisty, Durkearned the honor of having the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in 2021 with 42. In addition to his own releases, Durk has experienced success through his Only The Family label venture, which catapulted the late King Von to mainstream recognition shortly before his untimely passing.

The 2021 OTF compilation Loyal Bros debuted #12 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, 7220 debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. Boasting features from Morgan Wallen, Gunna, and Future, the gold-certified album is Durk’s most successful to-date, with over 1 Billion streams in 2 months. Last year, Durk reigned supreme with his double-platinum anthem “All My Life” [feat. J Cole] which earned his first GRAMMY® Award for “Best Melodic Rap Performance.”

Comments