Lil Crix Releases New Single 'Murdaman'

Haitian-American hip-hop breakout Lil Crix has unleashed a brand new single entitled “Murdaman” out now via Vulture Love/Capitol Records.

The track tempers punchy hi-hats with ominous piano, creating tension in the soundscape. Lil Crix locks into a hard-hitting cadence, delivering magnetically menacing bars spiked with swagger and charisma. Out for blood, he issues a stern warning, “Body for body, who the f**k really want smoke cause I’m tryna leave s stuck.”

“Murdaman” lands in the wake of “I Can’t Turn Down” off Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth compilation and “Kold Shoulder” [feat. BLP Kosher].

Picking up critical praise and plugs from the likes of HotNewHipHop raved, “‘Kold Shoulder’ continues to flash his talent,” and Dirty Glove Bastard professed, “It’s a brutal calling card from one of the most exciting new artists in rap.” Rolling Out plugged it among “The top releases to start the spring.”

"Kold Shoulder" arrived after the epic single "Muppy" featuring Lil Double O and Faze Kaysan. It followed Crix's laidback single "Iced Tea." To date, the latter has piled up nearly a million streams and earned praise from the likes of Rolling Out, The Urban Influencer, and more, with Sway’s Universe attesting, "Lil Crix has been rapping for just a short period of time, but his talent is unquestionable."

Hailing from Lauderhill, FL, Crix found the support of superstar Kodak Black after just a month in the rap game. Since then, he has performed on marquee stages like Spotify’s "Most Necessary" show in Miami and garnered millions of streams across his tracks "Power Freestyle," "Kick Yo Doe" [feat. Nardo Wick], and Kodak Black’s "Dirt McGerk" [feat. EST GEE & Lil Crix].

About Lil Crix

When Lil Crix got his chance, he grabbed it. The young artist from Lauderhill, Florida, had been rapping for barely a month when Broward County hero Kodak Black spotted his talent and took him under his wing. Since then, Crix’s hard-hitting anthems have made him one of Florida’s brightest young stars and earned him a deal with Kodak Black’s Vulture Love Label and Capitol Records. His self-assured charisma can be heard on recent songs like the Kodak collaborations “Spin the Block” and “Dirt McGerk (with EST GEE)” and the forceful “Power Freestyle.” As he prepares to release his debut project, he’s set on staying true to himself while expanding his sound. Raised by Haitian parents in Lauderhill, Crix credits his upbringing for providing him with a fighter’s spirit. Listening to other artists who were rapping about the lifestyle he was living every day made him believe he could do it himself. At the end of each studio session, he jumped in the booth and rapped about his experiences, posting the snippets on Instagram. Soon, Kodak Black went from liking Crix’s posts to bringing the young rapper to the studio, where he showed and proved. While Crix’s life has changed drastically, he was built to adapt. He never chased the spotlight, but the spotlight came to him. Now he feels a responsibility to take his music as far as it can go—and to share the shine with those who came up along with him.

