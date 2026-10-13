Libera Awards Open Submissions for 2027 Ceremony
The independent music awards will include categories spanning genres from alternative rock to Latin music.
The Libera Awards announced that submissions are open for 2027. The 16th annual Libera Awards are presented by FIM (The Foundation for Independent Music) with support from A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.). Next year's event is set to take place Monday, June 7, 2027, in New York City, and will kick off the 19th annual Indie Week conference, set to take place June 8-10.
The Libera Awards celebrate the artistry, innovation, and resilience of the independent music community, recognizing not only the extraordinary achievements of independent artists but also the dedicated teams and visionaries who power the independent music ecosystem. The 2027 awards will feature 37 categories across all genres of music and the independent music industry.
'Independent music had a big year, and the Libera Awards are where we celebrate it together. From the talented artists to the people behind them who got their music heard. This night is about independent excellence and we encourage you to submit your work,' said A2IM CEO, Ian Harrison.
'It is a continued honor for The Foundation for Independent Music to host this incredible evening, celbrating the very best in independent music,' says A2IM COO & FIM President, Lisa Hresko.
The 2026 Libera Awards ceremony was hosted by Billboard's Content Producer, Delisa Shannon, and featured dynamic performances from Nigerian Tuareg guitar innovator Mdou Moctar, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June, multi-hyphenate artist Dawn Richard, and eclectic synth-pop artist Aaron Maine of Porches. Thirty-eight awards were distributed throughout the evening, including multiple awards for the night's biggest winners, Geese and Oklou. Rough Trade NYC took home the inaugural Libera Award for Best Independent Record Store. The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award honored Terry McBride and Mark Jowett, co-founders of Nettwerk Music Group.
A2IM and FIM look forward to hosting the independent community once again in New York City.
2027 Categories
Best Alternative Rock Record
Best American Roots Record
Best Blues Record
Best Classical Record
Best Country Record
Best Dance Record
Best Electronic Record
Best Folk Record
Best Global Record
Best Heavy Record
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record
Best Independent Record Store
Best Jazz Record
Best Latin Record
Best Outlier Record
Best Pop Record
Best Punk Record
Best R&B Record
Best Record From Games and Interactive Media
Best Reissue
Best Rock Record
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
Best Soul/Funk Record
Best Spiritual Record
Best Sync Usage
Breakthrough Artist
Creative Packaging
Distributor of The Year
Independent Champion
Label of the Year (<5 Employees)
Label of the Year (6–14 Employees)
Label of the Year (15+ Employees)
Marketing Genius
Music Video of the Year
Publisher of The Year
Record of the Year
Self-Released Record of the Year
Photo Credit: Nick Karp
Photo Credit: Nick Karp
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