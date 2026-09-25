THE WAR AND TREATY Share Expanded Album With COUNTRY BAPTISM EP
The husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter will launch the COUNTRY BAPTISM TOUR at Walton Arts Center.
2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo The War And Treaty have shared The Story of Michael and Tanya (Expanded Version), a deluxe new edition of their acclaimed new album available now via Atlantic Outpost. The updated release sees the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter's fifth studio album supplemented by their recently released new EP, Country Baptism, along with two new live versions of 'Don't Say Goodbye' and 'Shouldn't Have' – recorded live in July at Wolf Trap's Filene Center in Vienne, VA.
For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more.
Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., The Story of Michael and Tanya exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.
Country Baptism followed, highlighted by the single, 'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You,' available now alongside an official visualizer. The War And Treaty introduced fans to the title track, 'Country Baptism,' with a very special debut live performance on NBC's America's Got Talent, along with landmark live performances including a return to the legendary stage of Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry as well as their own inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, a sold-out event at their family ranch in Homer, MI celebrating the power of music, community, and restoration. Last week then saw a special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium featuring support from Avery*Sunshine, Buddy Miller, Vince Gill, Lalah Hathaway, Wendy Moten, Rissi Palmer, Louis York, Tommy Sims, Sierra Hall and The McCrary Sisters.
Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty will kick off their Country Baptism Tour on October 7 at Fayetteville, AR's Walton Arts Center and then continue through late November. For complete details and ticket information, visit thewarandtreaty.com.
In addition, The War And Treaty commemorated The Story of Michael and Tanya with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's The Great American Block Party 250, the latter featuring unforgettable renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and The Story of Michael and Tanya standout, 'Litty.' Last month further saw the Trotters unveil a very special Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.
Tracklist
1. Litty (feat. Whoopi Goldberg)
2. Don't Say Goodbye
4. Shouldn't Have
5. Darlene and Gene
6. Reclaim All Of Your Time (feat. Valerie June and Wynonna)
7. Lay This Bottle Down
8. Don't Give Up Now
9. Holy Ghost Fire
10. High Heels
11. Country Baptism Interlude
12. Country Baptism
13. Earthquake
14. Keep You Warm Tonight
15. It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You
16. Cowgirls Cry When Cowboys Lie
17. It Won't Go Away
18. Don't Say Goodbye (Live)
19. Shouldn't Have (Live)
The War And Treaty – On Tour 2026-2027
October 7 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
October 9 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium
October 10 – Kohler, WI – Kohler Memorial Theater
October 13 - Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts
October 14 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
October 16 – Laramie, WY – A&S Auditorium
October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
October 20 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre
October 21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 23 – Kalispell, MT – McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center
October 24 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre
October 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
October 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
October 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
October 30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
October 31 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
November 1 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
November 3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon
November 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
November 5 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
November 7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato
November 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
November 9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
November 12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
November 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
November 16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
November 17 – New York, NY – Sony Hall
November 20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
November 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
November 22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
April 9-11, 2027 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †
† Festival Appearance
Photo Credit: Valfred Mendoza
Photo Credit: Valfred Mendoza
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...