THE WAR AND TREATY Share Expanded Album With COUNTRY BAPTISM EP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo The War And Treaty have shared The Story of Michael and Tanya (Expanded Version), a deluxe new edition of their acclaimed new album available now via Atlantic Outpost. The updated release sees the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter's fifth studio album supplemented by their recently released new EP, Country Baptism, along with two new live versions of 'Don't Say Goodbye' and 'Shouldn't Have' – recorded live in July at Wolf Trap's Filene Center in Vienne, VA.

For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more.

Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., The Story of Michael and Tanya exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.

Country Baptism followed, highlighted by the single, 'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You,' available now alongside an official visualizer. The War And Treaty introduced fans to the title track, 'Country Baptism,' with a very special debut live performance on NBC's America's Got Talent, along with landmark live performances including a return to the legendary stage of Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry as well as their own inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, a sold-out event at their family ranch in Homer, MI celebrating the power of music, community, and restoration. Last week then saw a special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium featuring support from Avery*Sunshine, Buddy Miller, Vince Gill, Lalah Hathaway, Wendy Moten, Rissi Palmer, Louis York, Tommy Sims, Sierra Hall and The McCrary Sisters.

Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty will kick off their Country Baptism Tour on October 7 at Fayetteville, AR's Walton Arts Center and then continue through late November. For complete details and ticket information, visit thewarandtreaty.com.

In addition, The War And Treaty commemorated The Story of Michael and Tanya with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's The Great American Block Party 250, the latter featuring unforgettable renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and The Story of Michael and Tanya standout, 'Litty.' Last month further saw the Trotters unveil a very special Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.

Tracklist

1. Litty (feat. Whoopi Goldberg)

2. Don't Say Goodbye

3. You Can't Hurt Me Anymore

4. Shouldn't Have

5. Darlene and Gene

6. Reclaim All Of Your Time (feat. Valerie June and Wynonna)

7. Lay This Bottle Down

8. Don't Give Up Now

9. Holy Ghost Fire

10. High Heels

11. Country Baptism Interlude

12. Country Baptism

13. Earthquake

14. Keep You Warm Tonight

15. It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You

16. Cowgirls Cry When Cowboys Lie

17. It Won't Go Away

18. Don't Say Goodbye (Live)

19. Shouldn't Have (Live)

The War And Treaty – On Tour 2026-2027

October 7 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

October 9 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium

October 10 – Kohler, WI – Kohler Memorial Theater

October 13 - Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts

October 14 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

October 16 – Laramie, WY – A&S Auditorium

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

October 20 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

October 21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 23 – Kalispell, MT – McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center

October 24 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

October 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

October 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

October 30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

October 31 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

November 1 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

November 3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon

November 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

November 5 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

November 7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

November 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

November 9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

November 12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

November 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

November 16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

November 17 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

November 20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

November 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

November 22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

April 9-11, 2027 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Valfred Mendoza



Photo Credit: Valfred Mendoza

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 25 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me