Lexicon Classics and PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative's New Single Drops This Friday

The PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative recently performed to a sold-out audience in war-torn Ukraine, where they were the first Western guest artists to appear with the Lviv National Philharmonic since the onset of the war.

The concert was followed up with a recording session with the PREformances-Lviv Chamber Ensemble that will be featured on the Lexicon Classics 2025 release: BRIDGE TO PEACE. The full album will contain five new contemporary classical pieces: one by a Russian composer, one by a Ukrainian, one by an Iranian, one by an Israeli, and one - BRIDGE TO PEACE: INVOCATION - by American composer, Kim D. Sherman.

This title single - releasing on all platforms this Friday, August 16th, 2024 - features acclaimed soprano Allison Charney and multi-Grammy-award winning baritone, Will Liverman who together express a single sentiment and lyric "Make peace on all your lands" set in fifteen different world languages.

Conducted by Benjamin Loeb, twenty members of the Lviv National Philharmonic perform on the album as well, along with instrumental soloists - violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins and cellist Peter Seidenberg who also serves as the BRIDGE TO PEACE Artistic Director. Seidenberg is also a co-producer of the album alongside Executive Producer Jeff Keswin.

Producing the single and the full album are Jonathan Estabrooks and Allison Charney who explained to BROADWAY WORLD, "this album is not meant to be a statement about politics, but about our shared humanity. By focusing on what we have in common, perhaps we, as a society, can build a lasting bridge to peace."

