Lewis Capaldi Extends 2020 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Due to phenomenal demand, Live Nation & DF Concerts are thrilled to announce that extra dates have been added to Lewis Capaldi's juggernaut upcoming U.K. & Ireland tour. Lewis Capaldi performs a second night at London's The SSE Arena Wembley on Friday 13 March 2020 and adds a show at TECA in Aberdeen on Sunday 15 March 2020. He is one of the first groundbreaking artists to sell out a huge arena tour before the release of a debut album. Tickets go on general sale on 10 May 2019 at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/lewis-capaldi-tickets.



The announcement comes ahead of the release of his eagerly-awaited debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - out May 17th on Virgin EMI - featuring his UK Number 1 platinum-selling single 'Someone You Loved', the biggest UK single of the year so far, and one of the longest running #1 singles of the past 25 years.



2020 Tour Dates:



02 March 2020 Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

03 March 2020 Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

05 March 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro SOLD OUT

06 March 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro SOLD OUT

08 March 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena SOLD OUT

09 March 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena SOLD OUT

11 March 2020 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT

12 March 2020 London, U.K. The SSE Arena Wembley SOLD OUT



New Dates:



13 March 2020 London, U.K. The SSE Arena Wembley

15 March 2020 Aberdeen, U.K. TECA



Tickets go on general sale on 10 May 2019 at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/lewis-capaldi-tickets.



Capaldi's debut album was recorded over an 18-month period across London, New York & L.A., 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is an ironically titled, but charismatically defining album that's lyrically candid and an accurate snapshot into the ups and downs of growing up. Consisting of recordings that capture the charm & feeling of how they were originally written, including hit UK singles 'Grace', Bruises' & 'Someone You Loved', Lewis' stunningly identifiable voice, coupled with its turbulent themes of love, loss and heartache, make it a debut record that is unequivocally relatable.



Lewis has also achieved successive Radio 1 A-List tracks, sold over 230,000 headline show tickets, enlisted the music video acting services of ex-Dr Who star Peter Capaldi, amassed over 870 million global plays across streaming services & has sold out no less than five back-to-back headline tours, with demand outstripping supply at every turn. This all underlined with critical praise, being shortlisted for the 2019 Brits Critics' Choice award, TV performances on The Jonathan Ross Show & Top Of The Pops, and making both the BBC's Sound Of 2018 longlist and BBC Radio 1's Brit List.



His personal achievements haven't gone unnoticed by his musician peers either, with Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, The Killers, Rag'n' Bone Man, Bastille & Niall Horan all offering Capaldi support shows to audiences on a gigantic scale. The young 22-year-old who only 18 months previous had been plugging-in night-after-night into the local pub gig circuit of Glasgow, will now head out on the road in November to headline some of the country's most notable venues, including London's O2 Academy Brixton.



Lewis has taken pairing sad songs with an incredible wit, and a rampant social media following to match, and made it his very own. The results are hilariously beautiful.





