Legendary Hip-Hop Group, EPMD, Set To Attend The Long Island Music Hall Of Fame Holiday Concert

Long Island hip-hop group, EPMD, announced that Parrish Smith, Erick Sermon, and DJ DIAMOND The Artist will all be attending The Long Island Music Hall of Fame's Holiday Concert on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM at Jovia Presents The Space at Westbury Theater in Westbury, NY.

Brentwood's EPMD is one of hip hop's most influential groups. The legendary duo of Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith, known together as Erick and Parrish Making Dollars, established themselves as The Kings Of the "hardcore" hip-hop scene with their funk-based grooves. Through the years, EPMD has produced a long list of gold-selling albums which always feature the word "Business" in the title. Some of their most well known records include "Strictly Business," "Unfinished Business," and "Business Never Personal." Over time, the increasing acceptance of their hardcore sound eventually gave way to their 1993 Number One hit "Crossover." In addition, their imaginative lyrics and funky grooves made their music in demand on MTV, and in movies like 'Juice,' 'Barbershop,' and 'Whip It.' EPMD was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame Holiday Concert is a family friendly event that will feature performances from LIMHOF Inductees and friends, as well as students from six High Schools that were recognized earlier this year for their music programs by The Long Island Music Hall of Fame. The show will feature performances by Farmingdale, Great Neck, Longwood, Queens and Uniondale High Schools. They will all perform and celebrate the season, while raising funds for music education scholarship programs.

In addition, The Long Island Music Hall of Fame Holiday Concert will feature performances by special guests Al Bouchard, Tommy Byrnes, Christiaan Padavan, Dave Clark and John Scarpulla. The show will be produced by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. The legendary Larry (The Duck) Dunn of Sirius XM radio will act as MC for the evening.

"We are excited to bring sounds of the season and of Long Island together at the very special concert," said Ernie Canadeo, Chairman of the LIMHOF Board. "Those that attend are in for an amazing show. The talent we have on the Island is to be celebrated and the money raised at this concert goes to our music scholarship program. This year we handed out a dozen scholarships to our "Class of 2019."

This concert will also be the premier launch event for the new Long Island Hall of Fame Mobile Museum, giving the public and attendees an exclusive first look at the interior of the 38-foot Winnebago converted into LIMHOF's Mobile Museum, a tour bus that honors the 100+ Long Island inductees into the Hall. All concert goers will have access to the bus in front of the Theater, before and after the concert. The organization's Mobile Education Museum is bringing music history to schools, communities, and venues across Long Island. The first exhibit is entitled "On The Record" and includes videos, memorabilia, and exhibits that showcase the Long Island Hall of Fame's inductees and takes visitors on an exciting journey through the music history of Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. Most importantly, the Mobile Museum will be used as an educational tool for Long Island students and is available to visit the more than 100 school districts across the Island, including low- to moderate-income areas that may not have the means to travel to a museum. The mobile museum is made possible in part by Jovia Financial Credit Union.

General admission tickets are $15, with $25 VIP seats. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at Jovia Presents The Space box office. You can also receive a complimentary ticket as a gift, with a donation to the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to recognizing the significant achievements of musicians who were either born or spent a significant part of their career on Long Island, Including Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Brooklyn. Beyond the recognition of famed composers, musicians and artists, LIMHoF has made significant inroads in support of music education on Long Island, including Educator of Note recognitions, scholarships for music students, and a new mobile music museum designed for school visits. For more information on the LI Music Hall of Fame, visit their website at http://www.limusichalloffame.org/.





