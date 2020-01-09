Lee Greenwood Announces Initial Concert Dates For 'The Hits Tour 2020'

Lee Greenwood is a Grammy award winner, a CMA award winner, an ACM award winner, a Presidential appointee to the National Endowment for the Arts and has an undeniable catalog of 7 number one singles, 20 Top 10 singles, and 38 hit singles to his credit. Now in 2020, Greenwood is bringing those hits to stages across North America as he will embark on "The Hits Tour 2020," presented by ABC Supply Co. Inc.



Yes, most Americans know Greenwood for his patriotic anthem "God Bless The USA," which has been performed countless times for President Carter, President Ford, President Reagan, President George H.W. Bush, President Clinton, President George W. Bush, President Obama, and President Trump. However, Greenwood's collection of hits "Dixie Road," "I.O.U.," "Somebody's Gonna Love You," "Mornin' Ride," "Ring On Her Finger, Time On Her Hands," "Fools Gold," "Touch And Go Crazy," "Holding A Good Hand," and so many more remain on playlists of many country radio stations today.



"I have been fortunate in my career to have had many hit records that people still recognize," says Lee Greenwood. "I am excited to get out on the road and bring these songs back to the stage for fans to hear."



Markets Already Confirmed for Lee Greenwood "The Hits Tour 2020":

Feb 21 - Lakewood, Washington

March 17 - Weirsdale, Florida

March 28 - Punta Gorda, Florida

April 29 - Washington, DC (PRIVATE)

May 8 - Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

June 4 - Lebanon, Oregon

June 20 - Brigham City, Utah

July 2 - Worley, Idaho

July 3 - Anderson, California

July 12 - Rhinelander, Wisconsin

July 22 - Cape May, New Jersey

August 1 - Fairbanks, Alaska

August 5 - New Platz, New York

August 7 - National, Iowa

September 25 - Niagara Falls, New York

September 26 - Niagara Falls, New York

October 12 - Perry, Georgia

**More Dates to be Announced**



Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on "I.O.U," in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits and thirty-eight singles including songs like "It Turns Me Inside Out," "Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands," "She's Lyin'," "I Don't Mind the Thorns if You're the Rose," "Dixie Road," "Somebody's Gonna Love You," "Going Going Gone," "You Got A Good Love Comin'," among others.



His stand-out hit "God Bless the U.S.A." has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. Military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's National Patriot's Award, and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours. Greenwood was appointed to the council of the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 by President George W. Bush, confirmed by the United States Senate, and continues to serve on the NEA at the pleasure of the President. His latest book release is a children's book called Proud To Be An American, which is currently available in stores, on Amazon and leegreenwood.com.





