Lee Foss Announces 'Repopulate Mars Presents: Remixing The Stars'

The first competition begins on May 11th and runs for three weeks with participants given the opportunity to remix Latmun's 'High' and Detlef's 'Music Please'. Both were two of the biggest tracks released on Repopulate Mars over the last year, picking up support from the BBC's Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Danny Howard, Mistajam, and Nemone. The winners will have their remixes included on an official remix package later this year.

"Repopulate Mars is home for me, Lee is family and releases a great array of diversity across the labels. This allows me to showcase different sides of my production and be creative as an artist in the music I release there; a really fulfilling and important part of a career in order to keep developing. It's an honour to be in the Repopulate Mars family.

I'm very happy to give you guys the opportunity to remix my latest offering which I've had pleasure in seeing you lot enjoy - High. I'm excited to see what you come up with and how you put your own stamp on the parts, let's get creative!" - Latmun

"This is a meaningful and important release for me. The first time I played the song in a club Lee was there so instantly we both knew that this track had found a home on Repopulate Mars and in some way everything magically connected from promo to the cover. It was a great match!

Repopulate Mars has always been home for me so I'm happy to give you all an opportunity to remix this track and a chance to call Repopulate Mars home as well." - Detlef

Launched by Lee Foss in 2016, Repopulate Mars has risen to become one of house music's most vital labels with releases from Patrick Topping, Martin Ikin, Eli Brown, CamelPhat, Solardo, MK, Michael Bibi, and many more.

To enter the competition producers simply need to click the below link and subscribe to the channel. They'll then receive an email with instructions to download the parts, view the countdown clock and also submit their final remix*.

https://hd.click/hdremix

*The system only allows users to submit one track but for as long as the content is open, users can update their track as many times as they need with the Replace Track feature (until the content concludes).





