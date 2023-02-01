Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ledfoot & Ronni Le Tekrø Set to Release New Album 'Limited Edition Lava Lamp'

The album is out on March 24, 2023 via TBC Records.

Feb. 01, 2023  

LEDFOOT & RONNI LE TEKRØ will release their second album together, LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP, on March 24, 2023 via TBC Records. It's the sequel to the critically acclaimed A DEATH DIVINE album from 2021. Fans can pre-order the album as well as a limited edition 180g vinyl gatefold in lava lamp color here, and "Ego In The Coffin" was released on January 13 and can be heard on LEDFOOT's official YouTube page.

For LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP, the duo has received reinforcements and the upcoming album is in many ways far more commercially available than its predecessor. One shining example is the bluesy cover of "Sister," from the movie The Color Purple.

"I was singing this song live in my own show, and wrote a new intro and slight rearrangement for the new album," says Ronni Le Tekrø. "The very last sentence of the lyrics had to be altered to make it be from a man to a woman. I loved the movie The Color Purple. It has such a strong message that I've always cherished and felt it could be rerecorded with a male singer. It is a gesture of love to all Sisters everywhere. You're not alone, your brothers are here."

The album was produced by veteran and Americana connoisseur HP Gundersen with mastering master Winter Lazerus (Donald Fagen, Michael Jackson, Tom Waits, Pink Floyd), and they have brought along a solid, to put it mildly, group of musicians, including Anders Odden (bass: Order, Cadaver, Magenta, Satyricon), Markus O Klyve (keyboards: Ronni Le Tekrø, EXIT), Trond Augland (drums: Hellbillies, Vidar Busk), and HP Gundersen (guitars and keyboards). With HP Gundersen at the helm, the musical expression has changed. The songs are more accessible and will reach a wider audience than its predecessor.

The actual recording was done during eight magical days in Studio Studio Nyhagen, the studio of RONNI LE TEKRØ, and the result testifies to some very inspired days, the songs are in a sort of American soundscape, and move uncomplicatedly between references to everything from the Beatles to David Bowie, The White Stripes and a whole host of other greats.

LEDFOOT, aka Tim Scott McConnell, has never sung better and with greater empathy than this time, while RONNI LE TEKRØ's unique guitar playing finds its completely natural place far (but not too far), forward in the soundscape.

As Ledfoot explains, "After our debut album together, Ronni and I decided it was time to get serious and put a band together... AND WHAT A BAND! The result is LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP...get ready for a wild ride!"

Ronni Le Tekrø agrees, "On our second album, we have been digging deeper. Exploring and uniting our different styles. With the help of our band, The Sailors, we had a great time recording this album during eight days. Engineer/coproducer Kjartan Hesthagen and producer HP Gundersen pushed the production into landscapes we've never been. Look out for the LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP. It will take you to Twin Peaks. Let your ears take you above and below."

Ledfoot, aka Tim Scott McConnell, is an American artist and songwriter living in Norway. His latest album COFFIN NAILS, was released in December 2022. The previous album BLACK VALLEY (2021) was nominated for the Spellmann (Norwegian Grammy) in the blues category.

He was awarded the Spellemann for the album WHITE CROW (2019). He has a long career behind him that includes bandleader for The Havalinas, releasing a solo album on Geffen Records, and Bruce Springsteen recorded a cover version of his song "High Hopes" from the 2014 album of the same name. He composed most of the music for the Norwegian TV series Exit where he also plays a mafia hit man role.

Ronni Le Tekrø is a Norwegian guitar legend, founder of the legendary TNT and is known for his unique playing style. He is several times ranked as one of the world's best guitarists regardless of genre. In addition to TNT, Ronni has released several solo albums and collaborated with a number of artists, including Terje Rypdal, and he released his latest solo album, the critically acclaimed BIGFOOT TV in the spring of 2022.



