Leah Turner Releases the Official Music Video for 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico'

Country music singer-songwriter, Leah Turner released the music video to accompany her latest single "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" exclusively with CMT, CMT Music and CMT.com.

Watch the video below!

"Once Upon a time in Mexico" unites Leah's roots as a country singer with her Hispanic heritage, and is inspired by the love story of her parents Don Turner, a champion rodeo star, and her mother Susaña, a first-generation Mexican American, the song tells of a beautiful romance that blossoms under la luna (the moon) on the beaches of Mexico between a señorita and vaquero (cowboy).

The music video, directed by Ford Fairchild, was shot on the beaches of Rosarito Mexico where some of Leah's extended family live. The cinematic video brings the single to life starting with the opening scene as a mariachi band is playing "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," and a handsome cowboy catches Leah's eye and she lures him to the beach. Following the opening scene, a series of romantic and sultry shots continue to depict the love story between the señorita and vaquero.

"The response that I've received so far from this single has been incredibly touching as this project is very personal," says Leah Turner. "I am so proud of this video because it truly is a work of art and I don't think that there could have been a better way to bring the song to life visually. Mexican culture is so vibrant and filled with passion, and we worked really hard to make sure that we incorporated these elements into the video."

"When Leah first played me "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" it wasn't just one time it was 100 times in a row because I couldn't get enough of it," states Ford Fairchild, director. "I knew right away that the video for this single needed to be really special, so incorporating color and sensuality were the first things that came to my mind while building out the story. I'm so thrilled with the result, and proud to be part of this new chapter for Leah."

Leah co-wrote "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" with mega producer and fellow songwriter, Jesse Frasure, who also co-wrote and produced her previous top 40 single "Take the Keys." "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" infuses sounds from the Country and Latin genres creating a romantic melody that perfectly complements the song's chorus, which is sang both in English and Spanish.

Since moving in Nashville in 2014, Leah has had a top-40 single at Country Radio and toured the United States with many of Country music's top artists such as Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts and Jake Owen. Most recently Leah co-wrote Cody Purvis' current hit "Drinking Terms," which has over 8-million streams to-date, and co-wrote the song "Never Sorry," with Jeremy Renner off of his latest EP.

"Once Upon a Time in Mexico" is available on all streaming services.

