Lauv Launches Episodic Video Series & Podcast 'Breaking Modern Loneliness'

Lauv launches episodic video series and podcast called Breaking Modern Loneliness. Each episode is a new open forum discussion on all things human relationships, mental health and technology. Lauv and his guest start off with a specific topic, ranging from making new friends, to social media boundaries, to maintaining relationships. Look out for new episodes, the series is available digitally everywhere. For more info, please visit www.breakingmodernloneliness.com.

Today, he releases a new episode with Gracie Abrams. She follows past guests including Dr. Vivek Murthy (former US Surgeon General under President Obama), mxmtoon and Jeremy Zucker.

Earlier this month, Lauv released the music video for "El Tejano" featuring Sofía Reyes, a track off his 21-track debut album ~how i'm feeling~ with a first look from PAPER Magazine. The video was shot pre-quarantine at the actual restaurant and bar that inspired the song, El Tejano in Los Angeles' North Hollywood. In the video directed by Kid. Studio (The Weeknd, Future), Lauv eats a mysterious spicy pepper, and hallucinates his way through the rest of the video, that includes a dance sequence choreographed by Teresa Toogie Barcelo (Dua Lipa's "New Rules" and "Electricity" choreographer).

