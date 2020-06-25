Lauv Drops New 4-Track EP WITHOUT YOU

Following the release of his debut album ~how i'm feeling~ in March, Lauv drops a surprise new EP titled Without You. The 4 tracks were all written and produced during quarantine with Amy Allen (Halsey, Selena Gomez), DallasK (Fifth Harmony) and Johnny Simpson (Christina Aguilera, Ava Max), among others. In conjunction, Lauv also releases the quarantine made video for lead track "Dishes."

Watch below!

In addition, Lauv recently launched his episodic video series and podcast called Breaking Modern Loneliness. Each episode is a new open forum discussion on all things human relationships, mental health and technology. Lauv and his guest start off with a specific topic, ranging from making new friends, to social media boundaries, to maintaining relationships. Look out for new episodes, the series is available digitally everywhere. For more info, please visit www.breakingmodernloneliness.com. Past guests including Dr. Vivek Murthy (former US Surgeon General under President Obama), mxmtoon and Jeremy Zucker.

Last month, Lauv released the music video for "El Tejano" featuring Sofía Reyes, a track off his 21-track debut album ~how i'm feeling~ with a first look from PAPER Magazine. The video was shot pre-quarantine at the actual restaurant and bar that inspired the song, El Tejano in Los Angeles' North Hollywood. In the video directed by Kid. Studio (The Weeknd, Future), Lauv eats a mysterious spicy pepper, and hallucinates his way through the rest of the video, that includes a dance sequence choreographed by Teresa Toogie Barcelo (Dua Lipa's "New Rules" and "Electricity" choreographer). Click HERE to view.

Lauv's album ~how i'm feeling~ released in March as a Top 20 album in 10 territories, including #9 in UK and #5 in AU, with over 1.5 billion streams on the album to date.

