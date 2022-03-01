Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher & Anthony Green Announce 'The Carousel Tour'

Celebrated songwriters Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!, The Devouring Mothers), Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) and Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting) are excited to announce "The Carousel Tour" for the Spring.

Running the entire month of May throughout the U.S., the tour will begin on May 1 at Fine Line Music Cafe in Minneapolis, MN and hit markets such as Chicago, IL on May 3, Philadelphia, PA on May 5, New York, NY on May 9, Atlanta, GA on May 12, Phoenix, AZ on May 20, Los Angeles, CA on May 22, Seattle, WA on May 27 and more.

Support on select dates will be provided by Oceanator, Mikey Erg and Home Is Where. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Half recorded at Laura Jane Grace's TinyQuietStudio in Chicago, IL and half recorded at Electric Eel in St. Louis, MO, and mixed by her Devouring Mothers bandmate Marc Hudson, At War With The Silverfish, Grace's follow-up to her critically acclaimed solo album Stay Alive, finds the Emmy-nominated artist, musician and author in a range of stripped-back, poignant modes that amount to an honest and holistic account of our shared humanity. At War With The Silverfish is out now via Polyvinyl Record Co.

Tim Kasher, also of Cursive and The Good Life, recently announced his new solo album, Middling Age, which will be released on Friday, April 15 via 15 Passenger Records (Thirty Something Records in Europe), and shared lead single "I Don't Think About You." The album, an existentialist screed on mortality and loss, sees Kasher bringing his noted sense of empathy, humanity, and wit to a personal, deeply felt consideration of how it feels to be 'middle aged,' and the weight of the cumulative anxiety we collect as we grow older.

Middling Age features contributions from friends and collaborators including Laura Jane Grace, Jeff Rosenstock, Jayson Gerycz (Cloud Nothings), Patrick Newbury and Megan Siebe of Cursive, and Macey Taylor (The Mystic Valley Band), among others. He is currently on the road with Cursive on a U.S. tour in support of Thursday.

Anthony Green is an American singer and musician from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. He is currently the lead singer of Circa Survive, Saosin and The Sound of Animals Fighting while also maintaining a solo career. He has released five full-length albums under his own name as well as releasing his first collection of Children's Music as an EP titled Let's Start a Band in 2020. There are plans for a new solo LP in 2022 as well. Green has also collaborated with artists such as Chino Moreno (Deftones), Nate Ruess (fun.), Grey, Avril Lavigne and more.

The Carousel Tour Dates

01 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe *

02 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) *

03 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

05 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

06 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

07 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom (Somerville Theatre) *

09 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ^

10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage ^

11 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground ^

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Hangar ^

15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center ^

18 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty ^

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

21 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House #

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater #

24 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall #

26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom #

27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox #

29 - Boise, ID - The Olympic #

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall #

31 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall #

* - Mikey Erg supporting

^ - Home Is Where supporting

# - Oceanator supporting