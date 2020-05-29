Lady Gaga's New Album CHROMATICA is Out Now

Today Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica via Interscope Records, which has already debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in 57 countries.

Listen below!

The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink. Chromatica is executive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga.

The album's current single "Rain On Me", a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday has surpassed over 57 million views.

The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 235 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 85 million views.

Yesterday Lady Gaga and Blackpink released their collaboration "Sour Candy," which soared to #1 on the iTunes charts in 53 countries.

