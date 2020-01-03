Lady Antebellum Announces the 'Ocean 2020 Tour'

Seven-time Grammy winning trio Lady Antebellum announced details today for the OCEAN 2020 TOUR launching May 21st in Albuquerque, NM at the Isleta Amphitheater. Named after their critically acclaimed No. One selling album OCEAN (BMLG Records), Lady A has tapped very special guest Jake Owen as direct support along with openers Maddie & Tae as they take the tour nationwide this summer. Citi is the official presale credit card for the OCEAN 2020 TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

"After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of OCEAN," Charles Kelley said. "We've missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can't come fast enough."



Throughout the OCEAN 2020 TOUR Lady A will showcase why they are "one of Country's top groups for over a decade" (Billboard) with a hit-filled set including their Top 3 and climbing single "What If I Never Get Over You." Lady A will let loose, too, with many swaying live-and-let-live moments mixed with fan-favorites while they make notable stops such as Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl before concluding the headlining run at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.



In preparation for the OCEAN 2020 TOUR, Lady A brought Jake Owen as well as Maddie & Tae to Nashville's Santa's Pub to road-test nostalgic cover songs which turned into a competition. Watch the video to see how the karaoke battle panned out below!

OCEAN 2020 TOUR Dates:



5/21/2020 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

5/22/2020 Phoenix, AZ - Ak- Chin Pavilion

5/23/2020 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28/2020 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

5/29/2020 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/13/2020 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

6/14/2020 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

6/18/2020 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

6/19/2020 Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

6/20/2020 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6/25/2020 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/26/2020 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/27/2020 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/10/2020 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

7/16/2020 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/17/2020 Pittsburgh, PA

7/18/2020 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/23/2020 Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/24/2020 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7/25/2020 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

7/31/2020 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

8/01/2020 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

8/02/2020 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheater

8/06/2020 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/07/2020 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/08/2020 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/15/2020 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21/2020 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/22/2020 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/27/2020 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/28/2020 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29/2020 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/04/2020 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

9/05/2020 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/06/2020 Syracuse,NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/10/2020 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Bowling Arena

9/11/2020 Southaven, MS - Landers Center

9/12/2020 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady Antebellum has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success with nine No. One hits while ushering in more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold, with over 4 billion digital streams. The trio recently earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN. Known for their 9X Platinum hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

Platinum-certified Big Loud recording artist Jake Owen has seven No. One songs, numerous No. Ones albums and multi-Platinum hits to his name. The chart-topping entertainer's latest album, GREETINGS FROM... JAKE garnered Owen's seventh No. One and debuted with more than 154,000 album equivalents. Owen's latest single "Homemade," is currently climbing the Country radio charts and follows hit albums AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and the chart-topping album BAREFOOT BLUE JEAN NIGHT, which produced four consecutive #1 hits. Its title-track and No. One hit "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" was the most played song of the decade (Country Aircheck).

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are drawing praise for their new music "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) with a "sound that's identifiable while still representing a distinct step forward," (Billboard). Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going Platinum. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the CMA and Radio Disney Music Awardsalong with multiple nominations from the ACM, CMA and CMT Awards.

For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit www.ladyantebellum.com.





