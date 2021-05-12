LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL World Premiere Demo Streams On Apple Music

In association with Kent State University Flash Grant and the Kent State School of Theatre and Dance comes the debut demo of Louder Than Words: A New Musical on May 30th, 2021. Louder Than Words is a story centered around a selectively mute girl who communicates through dance with the help of her friends as she struggles with societal and family pressures. In a short EP showcasing two selected pieces, you are sure to be gripped by this powerful story. Experience the never before heard songs by Hope Kennedy with lyrics from Emily Dezort.

Showcasing talent from the Kent State University School of Theatre and Dance and a production team of diverse majors, the demo is directed by director/stage manager, Christian Andrews, with music direction by performer/composer, Hope Kennedy. Assisting Andrews in directing is sound designer/AD, Ian Macdonald. Helping with editing and dramaturgy is Cincinnati based future educator, Claire Stacy. All members of the production staff are rising seniors at Kent State at the time of the demo production.

The EP features performances by MT Kayla Gerogosian as Stella, BA in theatre, James Bearss as Father, and MT Savannah Patterson as Mother. There is also a small ensemble comprised of BA in dance, Hannah Stephens, BA in theatre, Jacob Roney, and MT Madison Chaitoff. All members of the cast are also students at Kent State University.

Louder Than Words: A New Musical will be available for streaming on Apple Music, and Spotify on Sunday, May 30th, 2021. The production staff hopes you'll join us in the future for the complete album and workshop performances. More information will be available at https://www.christianandrews.me/LTW, or you can follow us on Instagram @louderthanwords_musical

A special thanks to Nicholas Drasner and the Kent State University School of Theatre and Dance for allowing us to use the space and technology and working with us so closely in the process. Also thanks to Kent State University FlashGrant for sponsoring the production of this demo.