LOONY Releases Visual for 'be cool'

Candian neo-soul singer-songwriter LOONY has unveiled the official video for her latest single 'be cool', out today via AWAL.

Utilising a hazy, lo-fi aesthetic and pastel colour grading, the playful official video for 'be cool' see LOONY being comforted by her real-life best friends in the face of insecurities triggered by a mysterious love interest.

Speaking about the track and video, LOONY explains - "When you have a crush, it feels cringey and agonizing and childish. You're in a weird space of overthinking every move you make. And there's this weird double feeling of being completely inwardly consumed by it all, but also not trusting yourself at all, so you're looking for answers or advice from literally anyone else around you. So I kinda wanted the video to reflect all that. The whole visual just came to me as a really linear story, that reflected the lyrics I wrote quite literally, so I just got my friends together and called Kosta and we made this thing. I needed it to feel goofy and slightly ridiculous and kinda candid because that's just how crushing on someone feels."

Already racking up 500,000 Spotify streams since its October release, 'be cool' is the latest single release in what has been LOONY's most prolific year yet. It followed the acclaimed EP 'JOYRiDE', described by Exclaim! as a "fan intimate collection of sober narrations and soaring runs, exemplifying LOONY's contrasting personas". Drawing comparisons to Sade and Erykah Badu, the eight-track release also featured the unapologetic single 'NO !', her most successful track to date, which has so far racked up 1.5 million Spotify streams.

Collaborating with producers Adam Pondang and Akeel Henry (Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songs, Roy Woods, Jeremih), LOONY melds neo-soul, jazz, gospel, hip hop and R&B to create melodious alchemy that feels as organic as it is luscious. Dropping debut EP 'PART 1 EP' in 2018, she has since garnered support from the likes of Complex, Stereogum, The Fader, Apple Music, NME, CBC and the BBC to name but a few.

For 'be cool', LOONY drops a feelgood official video with a relatable message at its heart:

