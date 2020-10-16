LISTEN: Tayla Parx Premieres New Song 'Residue'

Out now on TaylaMada/AtlanticRecords.

"Residue," Grammy-nominated artist Tayla Parx's new track, is out now on TaylaMade/Atlantic Records; listen to/share it below. The song was co-written by Parx and Lara Andersson (singed to Parx's publishing company Parx Pub) and produced by Mattman and Robin (Taylor Swift, Tove Lo). "Residue" appears on her forthcoming album Coping Mechanisms, which is set for release November 20.

"It's about one of those moments when you try to get somebody off your brain or heart," Parx says of "Residue." "You're confessing, 'I'm trying to get rid of you,' which is another one of my unhealthy coping mechanisms. In certain cases, you're being avoidant and acting like it was never there versus finding solutions to the problem head-on."

Parx also reveals details about her virtual wellness retreat, Burnout: Coping Mechanisms Edition. On October 23 - 25 from 1PM to 2PM ET, Parx and special guests will discuss different coping mechanisms she uses to help get through these crazy times. Win access to the virtual Burnout retreat HERE.

In May, Parx released her most recent single "Dance Alone" to widespread critical praise; Variety raves that "'Dance Alone' has perhaps the defining chorus of 2020." The track, which also appears on Coping Mechanisms, has garnered over 1.2 million Spotify steams while being featured on Michelle Obama's #BlackGirlMagic playlist. Watch/share the music video HERE, which was filmed at Parx's home in Los Angeles.

Parx also recently released the EP A Blue State, which reflects her mood on the current political climate and pays homage to Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," Lauryn Hill's "Everything is Everything" and Kirk Franklin's "I Smile." Listen to/share A Blue State HERE.

In 2019 Parx released her debut album, We Need To Talk, via Atlantic Records to widespread praise; The New York Times proclaimed, "The new album, like Parx's best hits, is playful and conversational, blending pop, R&B and traces of rap with plenty of Grande-esque high notes," while Rolling Stone called it "a solid pop manifesto from a child-star-turned-pop-savant." Entertainment Weekly added, "[Parx] exploded as one of pop music's go-to songwriters."

Taylor Parks, known by her stage name Tayla Parx, was born and raised in Dallas, TX where she trained with legendary choreographer Debbie Allen who encouraged her to pursue acting and singing. After moving to Los Angeles, she began to home in on her musical talents and released her 2017 mixtape, TaylaMade, which has garnered over 25 million streams. When Parx released We Need To Talk she was the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and "thank u, next," and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes"-in the Billboard Hot 100 since 2014 while also winning Billboard's "2019 Hitmaker Award."

Parx is Grammy-nominated for her work on Grande's thank u, next, "7 Rings" and "My Everything," Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Christina Aguilera's "Like I Do" featuring GoldLink, The Internet's "Ego Death" and Hairspray. In 2019, Parx also performed as a special guest on Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You Tour" and Anderson .Paak's "ABC Tour" while launching Burnout, a landmark new songwriting camp with the aim of fostering perspective, balance and self-care for creative artists. The premiere Burnout camp was held in Brooklyn, NY last October, with further camps planned for the coming months. Additional information can be found at twitter.com/blazingburnout.

Listen to "Residue" here:

Photo Credit: Joey James

View More Music Stories Related Articles