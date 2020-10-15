LISTEN: Jodi Valentin Premieres New Single 'Hindsight'

The acoustic-pop song reflects on a failed relationship.

Today, pop singer/songwriter Jodi Valentin premieres her new single "Hindsight". Listen below. The acoustic-pop song reflects on a failed relationship and offers a sense of hope and resolution to the pain with the refrain, "Hindsight is better than foresight." The single will be featured on Valentin's upcoming Hindsight EP due out later this year. For more information on Jodi Valentin, please visit here.

Jodi Valentin is an American pop artist, often found singing heartfelt, story-based ballads behind a piano. While she identifies as a New Yorker, she is currently living in Philadelphia, PA and often performs in the neighboring cities. She has recently performed at the Museum of the American Revolution and also in an international livestream with London's Sofa Sessions. Defining factors of Jodi Valentin's music are her story-based lyrics and pristine vocals. She likes to call herself a storyteller, similar to the likes of Taylor Swift. Additional musical influences include Queen, Ella Fitzgerald, Regina Spektor, and Kacey Musgraves. She also enjoys contemporary artists like Adele.

She's been fortunate enough to work under the thumb of Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and Nigel Godrich during an Internship program at Soundtrack Studios. Her mentors Nick Sansano and Bob Power encouraged her to reach out to big time producers like David Kahne, in which he ended up co-producing her single "The Radio." Fortunately, she also sat beside Maggie Rogers at NYU Clive Davis, where they critiqued each other's songwriting. Additional classmates include Emily Warren, Phoebe Ryan, and Fletcher.

Most recently, Valentin's song "Blue Eyes" was added to over 150 TikToks and saved on Spotify by 2,000 + listeners. Both "Blue Eyes" and "Hindsight" will be featured on Valentin's aforementioned EP, Hindsight, due out later this year.

