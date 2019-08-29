LIMBS Announces Tour with Sharptooth

Posthardcore band LIMBS is set to return to the stage this fall as direct support for Sharptooth. The run, which also features Wristmeetrazor, kicks off on November 8th in Chesapeake and includes stops in Brooklyn, Providence, Toronto, Nashville, and more. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit www.whoislimbs.com.

Last year LIMBS found a home with UNFD, ahead of the release of their debut album Father's Son, which gives listeners a dark and brooding look at a young man's journey out of religion as he comes to terms with both his upbringing and his own actions.. A conceptual album following a young man breaking free from his indoctrinated upbringing, the album explores the harm it causes and the strength in reclaiming your own life.

LIMBS' latest live video for their album's title track, "Father's Son," was filmed during the band's 2018 tour with Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, and Veil Of Maya.

Earlier this year LIMBS announced that longtime friend Austin McAuley would bestepping into the role of lead vocalist. McCauley debuted with LIMBS at the end of 2018 while on tour with Currents, giving fans a taste of his energy and passion before bringing it into the studio for new music.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity and am very excited for everything in the future. Joining LIMBS really has pushed me musically, and creating these new jams has me so hyped," McAuley shares. "Stepping into this new role has definitely been challenging in some aspects, but it's given me the privilege to join my closest friends on stage every night, as well as further develop the standards in our writing. I believe this new music heavily reflects our movement forward, and quite frankly I'm ready to release more."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Nov 8th - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

Nov 9th - Fredrick, MD @ Cafe 611

Nov 10th - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Nov 11th - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Nov 12th - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

Nov 13th - Manchester, NH @ Jewel

Nov 14th - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

Nov 15th - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

Nov 16th - London, ON @ Call the Office

Nov 17th - Buffalo, NY @ Casa di Francesca's

Nov 18th - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

Nov 20th - Nashville, TN @ The End

Nov 21st - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

Nov 22nd - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge





