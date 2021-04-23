LILITH CZAR Releases Debut Album 'Created From Filth And Dust'

A force to be reckoned with, Lilith Czar is thrilled to share her highly anticipated new album Created From Filth And Dust, out now via Sumerian Records. The album, which features lead singles "King" and "Lola," has recently captured the attention of PAPER Magazine, Loudwire, Rock Sound and more. Created From Filth And Dust is an evocative invitation into her bold new world. It is aggressive music with warm accessibility; huge hooks with driving hard rock. Created From Filth And Dust is simply timeless. To check out the new album, please visit: www.lilithczar.com

Lilith Czar arrives with the force of an otherworldly thunder, arising in visceral rebirth from an untimely grave of surrender and sacrifice. Her voice is the sound of supernatural determination, summoned with a confessional vulnerability and unapologetic authenticity. The girl who was Juliet Simms - her dreams discouraged and dismissed, her identity confined and controlled - is no more. In her place stands Lilith Czar, a new vessel forged in unbridled willpower and unashamed desire.

Her motivation is simple: if it's truly "a man's world"? She wants to be King.

Created from Filth and Dust, the debut album from Lilith Czar, is an evocative invitation into her bold new world. It's aggressive music with warm accessibility; huge hooks with driving hard rock-the new larger-than-life icon channels the fierce combativeness of Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks' seductive witchery. Lilith Czar arms herself with sonic power, theatricality, and confidence. It's a sound where the pulse of Nine Inch Nails, Halestorm's songcraft, and the libertine spirit of David Bowie converge, all in service of a ritualistic ache for a more just and equitable world.

Lilith Czar is more than music. Her songs - like "King," "Bad Love," and "100 Little Deaths" - are anthems. She sounds both larger than life and hauntingly intimate, baring all in the ballad "Diamonds to Dust" or unleashing hell with the banshee wail of "Feed My Chaos." As much as Lilith Czar's music is perfectly suited for modern rock radio, it's simultaneously timeless. Thanks in no small part to Czar's rich voice, Created from Filth and Dust wouldn't sound out of place in any significant rock era.

"I know who I am now, completely," the singer declares. "I've found my purpose, creating art to inspire others to stand up for what they believe, to fight for their dreams, and to never give up."

She summarizes the Lilith Czar origin story like this: "When you find yourself beaten down by the world, in those times you can either let it destroy you or let it create you."

