LETTUCE Releases LETTUCE CRUSH VOL. 2 Wine Collection

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GRAMMY-nominated funk band Lettuce is bringing two new bottles to the table with Lettuce Crush Vol. 2, a limited wine release made in collaboration with Graham Markel of Buona Notte Wines. Featuring a 2024 Chardonnay from the Columbia Gorge and a 2020 Sangiovese from the Columbia Valley, the collection draws on organically grown fruit and a working relationship that began years before these wines carried the band's name. The wines will be available to purchase online beginning October 14, 2026 at the band's website lettucefunk.com.

The release is distributed by Benny & Zoid Selections, the Colorado wine distribution company founded in 2019 by Lettuce trumpeter Eric 'Benny' Bloom and saxophonist Ryan Zoidis. Since opening, the company has brought wines to more than 150 restaurants, bars, and shops across the state. Its account list includes Frasca, The Wolf's Tailor, BRUTØ, and Sunday Vinyl, with a portfolio spanning small domestic producers and specialist importers. Buona Notte is already part of that portfolio, giving Bloom and Zoidis years of experience introducing Markel's wines to Colorado buyers and drinkers.

'We've been big fans of Graham's wines for a long time. He's a respected winemaker that makes honest natural wines in a very special place. We're honored to be able to collaborate on these killer wines!' says Zoidis.

For Lettuce, an appreciation for a well-made bottle comes from the same place as a love of well-made instruments, records, and food. Lettuce Crush grew out of a desire to share that appreciation, with attention to the growers and winemakers behind each release. Volume 2 pairs that philosophy with Markel's experience working with Italian grape varieties in the Pacific Northwest.

A Boulder, Colorado native, Markel learned to cook at his mother's Tuscan culinary school and later worked in the kitchen and behind the bar at Boulder's The Kitchen. His wine education took him to Oregon, where he trained under Maggie Harrison at Antica Terra and Master Sommelier Nate Ready at Hiyu Wine Farm. At Buona Notte, that background informs wines made with the dinner table in mind, using minimal intervention to preserve the character of the fruit and the places where it grows.

'To me, winemaking is about more than just making the best wine; it's about creating an experience at the table with friends, food, music, and wine coming together for an unforgettable night,' says Markel. 'Lettuce are all incredible musicians who push creativity, performance, and collaboration with each other every night. I also know the band loves food and wine. This cross of artistic expressions just goes so well together. That's why it's an absolute dream to collaborate.'

The 2024 Lettuce Crush Vol. 2 White Wine is a direct-pressed Chardonnay from Rock Steady Vineyard on Underwood Mountain, on the Washington side of the Columbia Gorge. Made with neutral French oak and no new oak, it balances a smooth, creamy texture with bright acidity, fruit, and flinty notes. The wine carries the Columbia Gorge AVA designation and clocks in at 12% ABV.

The 2020 Lettuce Crush Vol. 2 Red Wine is a Sangiovese from organically farmed Threemile Vineyard in the foothills of The Dalles, Oregon. Set between a cherry orchard and wild oak savannah at 900 feet, the vineyard yields fruit picked for a balance of acidity, sugar, and flavor. Fermentation lasts approximately three weeks, with 20% whole clusters adding depth before the wine moves through a hand-cranked basket press into large-format barrels. A year in barrel and further time in bottle bring together cherry, sagebrush, dusty earth, and baking spice. A natural pairing for classic Italian dishes, the wine is aged in neutral French oak, carries the Columbia Valley AVA designation, and is bottled at 13.5% ABV.

'As Lettuce travels around the country, we see wines made by Graham Markel in many different states. Getting the opportunity to work with Graham on this project has been an absolute pleasure,' says Bloom. 'This current release is very limited so we are already working on the next wine!'

Lettuce Crush Vol. 2 will be offered in limited quantities priced at $32 for the Chardonnay and #35 for the Sangiovese. The band is also offering special discounts to members of its online fan community, Lettuce World, to give fans a way to stay connected with the band outside of the stage that reflects members' shared passions. To become a member and see a full list of perks and benefits, visit lettuceworld.com.

Direct-to-consumer purchasing is available in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 31 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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