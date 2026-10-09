Adam Deitch to Release Producer Album WOLF MOON

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Adam Deitch has announced a new producer album, Wolf Moon, out via his own imprint Golden Wolf Records on January 15, 2027, available both digitally and on vinyl. The Lettuce and Break Science co-founder continues a solo catalog rooted in hip-hop, soul, R&B, funk, and electronic music, drawing on a production career that has connected him with artists including 50 Cent, GZA, Redman, Talib Kweli, and Pharoahe Monch.

The lead single 'Gas Tank' distills the heart of his process and practice. The track finds Deitch playing each instrument individually, working through the parts, and arranging those components into a finished piece, reiterating that Deitch's understanding of groove extends well beyond the drum kit.

''Gas Tank' was written years ago and represents how I really love to produce,' says Deitch. 'Playing each instrument one at a time, finding the best parts, and arranging it as a musical piece. s is gas!'

For Deitch, production has been part of the story since the beginning. Born and raised in Nyack, New York, in a household filled with instruments and recording equipment, he began composing around age 11 on his father's Ensoniq ESQ-1 keyboard. His early experiments moved between hip-hop, R&B, gospel, jazz, and pop; before long, tapes circulated at school and local artists began coming over to record. The work gave him an early education in writing for other voices and figuring out what a song needed.

Those same instincts led to major-label placements and lasting relationships across hip-hop and soul. Working with Eric Krasno as Fyre Dept., Deitch contributed production to 50 Cent's 'My Gun Go Off,' from Curtis, and Talib Kweli's 'The Nature,' featuring Justin Timberlake, from Eardrum. His broader résumé includes work with Method Man, Redman, Pharoahe Monch, Chali 2na, and MF DOOM, along with production and songwriting contributions to Ledisi's Turn Me Loose.

His solo producer work gives those ideas a space of their own under his own name. Wolf Moon follows Sky's Alive (2017), Age of Imperfection (2020), and TAKE YOUR TIME. Across that catalog, Deitch brings the detail and feel of his drumming into beat-making, working with electronic textures and the rhythmic vocabulary of hip-hop, funk, and soul. His Producer live shows extend that work to the stage, giving audiences another view of the musician they know behind the kit.

The exchange between live performance and studio production also runs through Break Science, his electro-soul partnership with keyboardist and producer Borahm Lee, and his work with Pretty Lights. A member of Pretty Lights' Analog Future Band, Deitch played drums throughout the 2013 album A Color Map of the Sun. Those performances supplied material that Pretty Lights sampled and reshaped into the record, which earned a 2014 GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album.

Wolf Moon coincides with an active and eclectic stretch for Deitch. Lettuce released Cook in December 2025 and has continued touring the record all year long, adding to more than three decades of work together. Deitch also joined guitarist Ari Teitel and organist Sam Fribush in DTF, releasing the organ trio's debut, Another Side of the Sound, in May 2025.

That work sits alongside The Adam Deitch Quartet, whose Egyptian Secrets (2019) and Roll the Tape (2023) pair him with organist Wil Blades and Lettuce horn players Ryan Zoidis (saxophone) and Eric 'Benny' Bloom (trumpet). Roll the Tape featured legendary guitarist John Scofield as a featured artist on the track 'Mushroom Gravy.' Deitch's relationship with John Scofield spans more than two decades, including his work as drummer and contributing composer in the guitarist's Überjam band. He appears on Überjam (2002), Up All Night (2003), and Überjam Deux (2013), and will reunite with Scofield alongside Larry Goldings and Oteil Burbridge for the fall 2026 Electrospective tour.

Deitch also runs Deitch Academy, a subscription-based online drum education platform offering in-depth video lessons for beginners through advanced players, with instruction covering funk and hip-hop grooves, pocket playing, fills, soloing, and technique. More information is available at deitchacademy.com.

Despite his robust touring schedule, Deitch has always found time to continue making his own records. He returns to the producer's chair on Wolf Moon, and 'Gas Tank' is the first sample of the 12-song body of work exemplifying his passion for playing multiple instruments, putting the musical puzzle together, and seeing where it leads.

For more information and tickets to Deitch's shows, visit deitchbeatsdontquit.com.

Full Tour Schedule

Oct 14-15 · Cincinnati, OH · The Ludlow Garage *

Oct 16 · Kent, OH · The Kent Stage *

Oct 17 · Brookfield, WI · Wilson Center for the Arts *

Oct 18 · Chicago, IL · Thalia Hall *

Oct 20 · St. Louis, MO · Sheldon Concert Hall *

Oct 21 · Nashville, TN · City Winery *

Oct 22 · Washington, DC · The Hamilton *

Oct 23 · Live Oak, FL · Hulaween ^

Oct 24 · Miami Beach, FL · Miami Beach Bandshell *

Oct 25 · Atlanta, GA · City Winery *

Oct 27 · Solana Beach, CA · Belly Up Tavern *

Oct 28 · Mesa, AZ · Ikeda Theatre *

Oct 29 · Los Angeles, CA · The Regent Theatre *

Oct 30-Nov 1 · San Francisco, CA · Miner Auditorium *

Nov 3 · Portland, OR · Revolution Hall *

Nov 4 · Bend, OR · Tower Theatre *

Nov 5 · Eugene, OR · McDonald Theatre *

Nov 6 · Seattle, WA · Neptune Theatre *

Nov 7 · Denver, CO · Newman Center *

Nov 8 · Boulder, CO · Boulder Theater *

Nov 11-12 · Minneapolis, MN · Dakota Bar *

Nov 13 · Ardmore, PA · Ardmore Music Hall *

Nov 15 · Ardmore, PA · Ardmore Music Hall *

Nov 17 · New York, NY · The Town Hall *

Nov 18 · Burlington, VT · Flynn Center *

Nov 19 · Somerville, MA · Somerville Theatre *

Nov 20 · Pittsburgh, PA · MCG Jazz *

Nov 21 · Greensboro, NC · UNCG Auditorium *

Nov 30-Dec 1 · Los Angeles, CA · Blue Note #

Dec 2-3 · Chicago, IL · Garcia's Chicago #

Dec 10 · Denver, CO · Cervantes #

Dec 11 · Ft. Collins, CO · Aggie Theater !

Dec 12 · Frisco, CO · 10 Mile Music Club !

Dec 19 · Roanoke, VA · 5 Points Music Sanctuary $

Dec 31-Jan 1 · Miami Beach, FL · Miami Beach Bandshell ^

^ with Lettuce

* with John Scofield's Electrospective

# with BTTRFLY

! with Thought Process

$ with Isaac Haden Xmas Jam

Photo Credit: John Verwey



Photo Credit: John Verwey

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