Photos: LETTUCE Collaborates with Producer Drew Birch on Remix of COOK
Birch will make his solo Red Rocks debut opening BIG GIGANTIC's ROWDYTOWN XIV, while LETTUCE continues their COOK tour throughout 2026.
Future funk stalwarts LETTUCE have collaborated with Denver-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Drew Birch on a remix of the band's title track off their latest album Cook. Birch's 'Cook' remix laces the band's signature funk sound with his distinct guitar style and cross-genre production.
Since 2015, Drew Birch has collaborated with a wide range of artists known for blending electronic grooves with the warmth of live instrumentation. As one half of Diastrata (formerly RECESS), Drew's guitar-driven melodies and intricate production have helped define the duo's distinct sound. He also brings his talents to the stage as part of the Flamingosis live band.
Now stepping into his solo career, Drew is carving out a distinct voice as a producer, showcasing his signature style of EDM, funk, dusty beats, and everything in between.
On the opportunity to collaborate with Lettuce, Birch says, 'I've always had a huge amount of respect for everything Lettuce has done. Their catalogue has helped me find a deeper understanding of music over the years. Reinterpreting 'Cook' was exciting. I wanted to nod to the original composition, but also flip it on its head and make it my own.'
Lettuce shares a mutual respect for Birch. 'In the modern production landscape, Drew's skills are next level,' praises drummer Adam Deitch, who also performs with Birch in their project Nitecap. 'He's a great musician as well and you can hear how that manifests in this remix.'
'Drew went off, we had to Lett everyone hear this remix he did for Cook. Sickwitit!' continues bassist Erick 'Maverick' Coomes.
This Saturday, September 26th, Birch will make his solo Red Rocks debut opening for Big Gigantic's ROWDYTOWN XIV.
Throughout 2026, Lettuce will continue their Cook tour throughout the U.S. including notable festival plays and a run across the East Coast. They are also preparing to release Volume 2 of their signature wine line 'Lettuce Crush.'
Lettuce Tour Dates
October 1, 2026 — The Exchange Music Hall — Roanoke, VA
October 2, 2026 — Elevation 27 — Virginia Beach, VA
October 3, 2026 — Southern Strings Festival — Aiken, SC
October 4, 2026 — Greenfield Lake Amphitheater — Wilmington, NC
October 7, 2026 — Lincoln Theatre — Raleigh, NC
October 8, 2026 — Xanadu — Brooklyn, NY
October 9, 2026 — The Ramble Festival — Darlington, MD
October 10, 2026 — Smith Center for the Arts — Geneva, NY
October 23, 2026 — Suwannee Hulaween — Live Oak, FL
December 31, 2026 — Miami Beach Bandshell — Miami Beach, FL
January 1, 2027 — Miami Beach Bandshell — Miami Beach, FL
February 4–10, 2027 — Jam Cruise — Miami, FL
February 25–27, 2027 — Suwannee Amp Jam #3 — Live Oak, FL
For more information on Drew Birch, visit drew-birch.com.
For more information and to purchase tickets to all Lettuce tour dates, visit lettucefunk.com.
Photo Credit: Stephanie Parsley, Sam Silkworth
Photo Credit: Stephanie Parsley, Sam Silkworth
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